Sandler Law Group's Executive Director, Vicki Murphy-Gee, Receives the Larry E. Temple Distinguished Service Award

DALLAS, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandler Law Group (SLG), a Dallas-based law firm exclusively focused on serving the needs of residential lenders and servicers, is pleased to congratulate its Executive Director, Vicki Murphy-Gee, on receiving the Larry E. Temple Distinguished Service Award (Award), in recognition of her exceptional and outstanding service to the Texas Mortgage Bankers Association (TMBA) and the mortgage banking industry.

Vicki Murphy-Gee received the Larry E. Temple Distinguished Service Award from the TMBA at its 106th Annual Convention held in Austin, Texas April 24-26, 2022, in front of her family, friends, and colleagues. The Award recognizes a TMBA member for exceptional and outstanding service to the TMBA and the mortgage banking industry. Founded in 1917, the TMBA is the oldest and largest statewide mortgage bankers association. Throughout its existence, the TMBA has provided leadership, legislative advocacy, and education to the real estate finance industry, while promoting fair and ethical lending practices among real estate finance professionals through a wide range of programs.

In recognizing Vicki's career contributions, a recurring theme is that she is a servant leader, and an influential person who has been a mentor and role model to many in the industry. In his speech, David Frase, last year's recipient of the Award, said "We're looking at 21 years of service to this organization (they keep files on all of you, by the way). Here's what I found: Convention Committee - 8 years; Membership Committee - 7 years; Seminar - 7 years. Also, Advocacy, Government Relations, TMBPAC, education, and, of course, the Board of Directors. I don't think there's a year in two decades where this person sat on the sidelines."

Frase's speech recounted one memorable story provided to the Committee by Vicki's son about his mom's sales efforts: "When the one client they had went out of business, my mom offered to do sales for the former Title Attorney she was working for. She started by sending flyers to every mortgage company in the DFW yellow pages and further collected yellow pages from other cities by ripping out the "M" pages as she traveled. Surprised that she received little response, she decided every sale must be targeted, direct, and personal. She has maintained that approach ever since."

About Sandler Law Group

Sandler Law Group (SLG) is a law firm based in Dallas, TX that services the needs of mortgage lenders nationwide. SLG offers mortgage companies a holistic residential mortgage loan process that includes compliance management strategies, regulatory expertise, and document preparation technology. SLG has a record of successfully delivering closing functions and document preparation, including unauthorized practice of law compliance and fulfillment services for all its clients.

Media Contact: Audrey Schoen, aschoen@sandlerllc.com

View original content:

SOURCE Sandler Law Group