Serenity Center, a Polaris Healthcare Member, Announces the Opening of its First Outpatient Therapy Clinic.

ROCKLAND COUNTY, N.Y., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Healthcare IPA is pleased to announce the official opening of its newest member, Serenity Center, a NYS Licensed Article 31 Outpatient Behavioral Health clinic.

As a member of Polaris, Serenity Center's mission is to provide premium, person-centered mental wellbeing services to all ages and denominations within a multi-cultural framework. The center's highly trained therapists will promote self-compassion and self-integration as well as a move toward reintegration into one's community.

Serenity Center will provide both telehealth as well as in-person sessions and group meetings at their clinic. Regardless of location or financial ability, Serenity's doors are open and accessible to all. The clinics opening is the realization of a life mission of its Executive Director, Martin Weinberger, LCSW. Martin and his team of compassionate and skilled therapists and psychiatrists, intend to make exceptional mental health and wellness accessible to all those in need.

"Serenity Center represents our progressive vision of enhanced, nuanced and culturally tailored mental healthcare" said Bassie Friedman, CMO of Polaris Healthcare. "This new service enables us as an organization to expand our already robust health services further within the communities we already know and have been serving for decades."

Neil Zelman, CEO of Polaris Healthcare, added, "Our wish is to bring compassionate and advanced mental healthcare to everyone regardless of socio-economic status. Not only do our extensively trained professionals believe in qualitative care but they want the possibility of access to individuals as well as their loved ones."

Your story matters. Let's talk. To learn more about Serenity Center, please visit https://serenityctr.com/ , or call Polaris's Chief Marketing Officer, Bassie Friedman, at 845-596-8193.

