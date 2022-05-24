CERTARUS APPOINTS NEW CFO

CALGARY, AB, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Certarus Ltd. ("Certarus" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Robin Kooyman as Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation.

By displacing more carbon-intensive fuels, Certarus is leading the energy transition and helping customers lower operating costs and improve environmental performance. (CNW Group/Certarus Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

Robin is an accomplished executive with approximately 15 years of finance experience. Prior to joining Certarus, Robin served as the Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, with Brookfield Asset Management for their Renewable Power and Transition business, and held senior roles with RBC Capital Markets and TD Securities. She received her Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Victoria and obtained her Executive MBA at the London Business School. Robin is also a CFA Charterholder and earned a certificate in ESG investing from the CFA Institute.

"We are very excited to have Robin join the Certarus team," said Curtis Philippon, President and CEO of Certarus. "She possesses a tremendous combination of financial acumen, capital markets experience, and sustainability expertise that will provide a perfect complement to our leadership team as we embark on our next phase of growth."

ABOUT CERTARUS

Certarus is the North American leader in providing on-road low carbon energy solutions through a fully integrated CNG, renewable natural gas and hydrogen platform. Certarus safely delivers clean burning fuels to energy, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline. By displacing more carbon intensive fuels, Certarus is leading the energy transition and helping customers lower operating costs and improve environmental performance. With the largest fleet of mobile storage units in North America, Certarus is uniquely positioned to meet the growing demand for low and zero emission energy distribution. For more information, visit www.certarus.com.

