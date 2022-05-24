Flippa Announces 190% Growth in Value of the Online Businesses on its Platform

Flippa enhances product line to accommodate unprecedented growth of online business entrepreneurship

AUSTIN, Texas, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flippa , the #1 global online marketplace to buy and sell online businesses and digital assets, today announced new growth milestones, along with the release of four new product features. The company is experiencing significant growth in listings and valuations, demonstrating the company's momentum and continued leadership as the world's leading marketplace for investors who want to buy high-quality online businesses.

Recent growth milestones include:

Flippa added $230MM in new marketplace value in the first quarter of 2022, up 190% over the same period last year.

Flippa has achieved YOY listings growth of 46% and has recently launched their Top 100 index, a measure of the value of its top 100 listings.

This year the average value has ballooned to $4M , up $1.2M over the prior year.

"At a time of volatility in the public stock and bond markets, investors are looking at opportunities from alternative asset classes like online businesses and digital assets," said Blake Hutchison, CEO of Flippa. "We're seeing strong demand from entrepreneurs, aggregators, and investment funds that want to own ecommerce stores, apps, newsletters, websites, and other high-quality online businesses. To support this growth in listings and help our buyers and sellers have an even better experience on the Flippa marketplace, we have launched several key product features."

Newly released product features now available on Flippa include:

Embedded Letters of Intent (LOI): This feature makes it easier for buyers and sellers to get ready to close deals by submitting a letter of intent. Flippa's new embedded LOI feature is available on any listing with an asking price in excess of $25,000 and offers the option to use a wizard to build an LOI, or upload your own LOI.





Integrated Funds Verification: This feature makes it easier for buyers to provide proof of funds. Flippa added funds verification requirements for all listings priced in excess of US$250,000 . This helps sellers meet more of the right buyers. Buyers can use Plaid to verify their funds, or can verify manually via the Flippa marketplace integrity team.





List and price in your local currency: 12 different currencies are now supported by Flippa. If you're a British seller, you can list and price your business in British Pounds. If you're a seller based in Europe , you can list and price your digital asset for sale in Euros. Flippa now offers listing and pricing in the following currencies: USD, AUD, GBP, EUR, CAD, ILS, SGD, HKD, JPY, CHF, NOK, SEK.





Invite Collaborators: This feature enables Flippa users to quickly add third parties to a deal, making it easier for other parties such as business partners, lawyers and accountants to view details and participate in deal activity on the Flippa platform.

All these new product features were released during April 2022 and are now available to buyers and sellers on the Flippa platform. For more details visit https://flippa.com/blog/product-update-april/ .

About Flippa

Flippa democratizes the exit and empowers business ownership as the #1 global platform to buy and sell online businesses and digital assets, such as websites, eCommerce stores, apps, social media accounts, newsletters and online businesses. Flippa has more buyers than any other platform, with 600,000 monthly searches from investors seeking to acquire businesses. To learn more visit Flippa.com .

