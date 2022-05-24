Formidable Trial Lawyers Amir Alavi, Demetrios Anaipakos Launch Houston Law Firm Alavi Anaipakos

HOUSTON, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accomplished trial lawyers Amir Alavi and Demetrios Anaipakos announce the launch of Alavi Anaipakos, a global intellectual property and commercial litigation firm based in Houston. The firm opens with 9 accomplished commercial and intellectual property trial lawyers.

Trial lawyers Demetrios Anaipakos (l) and Amir Alavi (r) have launched Alavi Anaipakos, a Houston-based law firm focusing on intellectual property and patent litigation and high-stakes business disputes. (PRNewswire)

Alavi Anaipakos' already deep bench is impressive, with prominent litigation attorneys Masood Anjom, Michael McBride, and Scott Clark as partners; Brian Simmons, Joshua Wyde, Justin Chen, and Steve Jugle as of counsel.

Mr. Alavi, Mr. Anaipakos, and the other attorneys at Alavi Anaipakos have represented clients throughout the nation and across the planet in high-stakes complex commercial disputes and intellectual property cases. As a result, they have established their reputations as some of the top trial lawyers in the country.

True trial lawyers, both Mr. Alavi and Mr. Anaipakos are Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.

Mr. Alavi's courtroom experience includes numerous victories against some of the world's leading companies. He also provides valuable insights for in-house legal departments based on his prior work as general counsel for a 5,000-employee company.

Mr. Anaipakos has tried cases for both plaintiffs and defendants in all types of patent matters and complex business cases for nearly three decades. Chambers USA has called him "one of the leading commercial litigators in the country," while IAM Patent 1000 described him as "a compelling courtroom personality; he is a master of cross-examination . . ."

The new offices for Alavi Anaipakos are located at 3417 Mercer St., Suite C, Houston, TX 77027. You can reach the firm at 713-751-2362 or contact@aatriallaw.com.

Houston-based Alavi Anaipakos is home to high-stakes trial lawyers known for solving complex problems. The firm's attorneys have handled some of the world's largest patent infringement disputes and significant commercial cases across a wide variety of industries, from oil and gas, energy, software, high-tech, financial services, and beyond. Our team members have been in the trenches in marquee legal battles across the nation and the world for nearly 30 years. For more information, visit www.aatriallaw.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alavi Anaipakos