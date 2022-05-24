Hagerty Welcomes New Senior Vice President of Internal Audit

Joyce Bellows joins the executive team to lead the strategy and execution of Hagerty's internal audit program

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY), an automotive lifestyle brand and a leading specialty insurance provider focused on the global automotive enthusiast market, today announced the expansion of its senior executive team with the hiring of Joyce Bellows as Senior Vice President of Internal Audit. In this role, Bellows will lead the strategy and execution of Hagerty's risk-based internal audit program including identifying and evaluating risk, governance and control processes and recommending improvements in line with evolving industry best practices.

Courtesy of Hagerty Media (PRNewswire)

Bellows joins Hagerty with more than two decades of experience across several segments of the financial services industry. Prior to Hagerty, she served as Senior Vice President of Internal Audit at CNA Insurance, where she led the internal audit and investigative functions. She held various progressive leadership and risk positions at Citizens Property Insurance Corporation, NetBank, EverBank, Deloitte and Bank of America. She holds several professional certifications including Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) Certification in Risk Management Assurance (CRMA) and an MBA from the University of North Florida.

"Joyce's expertise in risk management and internal audit complement our organization's efforts to remain at the forefront of the auto enthusiast market," said Fred Turcotte, CFO of Hagerty. "With her history of success and progressive leadership skills, I am confident she will integrate with our growth culture and help our team take the company to the next level."

"I'm thrilled to begin this journey with Hagerty," said Bellows. "The Internal Audit Team has a unique opportunity to make a positive impact by developing a risk-based internal audit program that will support the Hagerty organization in accomplishing its goals and objectives."

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)

Based in Traverse City, Michigan, Hagerty's purpose is to save driving and car culture for future generations and its mission is to build a global business to fund that purpose. Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand offering integrated membership products and programs as well as a specialty insurance provider focused on the global automotive enthusiast market. Hagerty is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, DriveShare, Hagerty Valuation Tools, Hagerty Media, Hagerty Drivers Club magazine, MotorsportReg, Hagerty Garage + Social, The Amelia, the Concours d'Elegance of America, the Greenwich Concours d'Elegance, the California Mille, Motorlux, the Hagerty Drivers Foundation and more. For more information on Hagerty, please visit www.hagerty.com , or connect with us on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

More information can be found at newsroom.hagerty.com .

For usage guidelines, please refer to the Logo section of our Brand Guide. (PRNewsfoto/Hagerty) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hagerty