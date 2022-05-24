MDU Resources Recognized for Gender-Balanced Board of Directors

BISMARCK, N.D., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE: MDU) recently was recognized by 50/50 Women on Boards™ for having a gender-balanced board of directors.

MDU Resources logo (PRNewswire)

MDU Resources' board is comprised of nine directors. Four women, Karen B. Fagg, Patricia L. Moss, Dale S. Rosenthal and Chenxi Wang, currently serve on the board.

"We seek and value diverse perspectives across all levels of the corporation," said Dennis W. Johnson, chair of the board. "We know diversity is critical to our success as we continue building a strong America."

50/50 Women on Boards, a global education and advocacy campaign focused on gender balance and diversity on corporate boards, says only 8% of Russell 3000 companies have a gender-balanced board.

About MDU Resources

MDU Resources Group, Inc., a Fortune 500 company and member of the S&P MidCap 400 and the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats indices, is Building a Strong America® by providing essential products and services through its regulated energy delivery and construction materials and services businesses. For more information about MDU Resources, visit www.mdu.com or contact the Investor Relations Department at investor@mduresources.com.

About 50/50 Women on Boards

50/50 Women on Boards™, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, is a leading global education and advocacy campaign driving the movement toward gender balance and diversity on corporate boards. The campaign publishes its 50/50 Women on Boards Gender Diversity Index™ directory and research reports to track the gender composition of corporate boards on the Russell 3000 by board size, state, sector and rating. For more information, visit www.5050wob.com.

Media Contact: Laura Lueder, manager of communications and public relations, 701-530-1095

Financial Contact: Jason Vollmer, vice president and chief financial officer, 701-530-1755

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MDU Resources Group, Inc.