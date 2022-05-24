SEATTLE KRAKEN ANNOUNCE FUND TO HONOR COMMUNITY EXCELLENCE

The ownership group led by the Bonderman family will donate $32,000 each home game to a non-profit in the Pacific Northwest region

SEATTLE, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Seattle Kraken announced that they will honor and celebrate a community hero and a non-profit of their choice with a grant of $32,000 at every Kraken regular season home game, starting next season.

The Kraken Unity Fund Together with Starbucks marks the evolution of the highly successful Starbucks Community Stars program, introduced during the team's inaugural season.

The donation, by the Kraken ownership group led by David Bonderman and Samantha Holloway, showcases the franchise's commitment to community and the Pacific Northwest. Fans will be asked to nominate people who exemplify the values of the Kraken's non-profit, One Roof Foundation, are inspirational leaders in their neighborhoods and help bring us together. Starbucks will host a day of community service at the beginning of each season and celebrate the recipients and their chosen non-profits at an annual event held at the end of each season.

"My family has always believed that the power of the Kraken organization and One Roof Foundation is that it is rooted in our community and can be a way to bring people together and recognize their goodness," said Holloway, chairperson of the Seattle Kraken Executive Committee. "That is why we want to honor heroes and organizations that make a difference across the Pacific Northwest. There are so many inspirational stories, and it is our privilege to be able to tell them."

The first round of nominations will be accepted between May 24th and August 1st and nominees can come from throughout the Kraken territory of Washington, Oregon, Alaska, Idaho and Montana. Selection will be led by the One Roof Foundation board, together with the Kraken and Starbucks. The nomination form and more information can be found here.

"Being a part of the Kraken's inaugural season in our hometown, Seattle, was a privilege this past year," said Camille Hymes, Vice President, U.S. Community Impact at Starbucks. "As a part of our continued Community Impact Partnership, we're looking forward to growing and evolving our community recognition program under the new name, Kraken Unity Fund Together with Starbucks, to uplift and support so many great nonprofit organizations in the Pacific Northwest."

"Welcoming the Starbucks Community Stars honorees to our games this season has created many magical moments," said Seattle Kraken CEO Tod Leiweke. "We know that the Pacific Northwest is home to both people and organizations doing amazing work to unite our community. Our ownership group is dedicated to this region and making us better together and I am excited to see the impact of the grants."

$32,000 will be awarded in representation of the Seattle Kraken becoming the NHL's 32nd franchise and to represent the 32,000 fans who put down a deposit for a then unknown, un-named team in March 2018.

About Seattle Kraken

The Seattle Kraken are the National Hockey League's newest franchise, heading into their second season playing at Climate Pledge Arena. Visit www.nhl.com/kraken for the latest news and information including press releases, multimedia content and the latest hires.

About Starbucks

From one store in Seattle's Pike Place Market in 1971, to nearly 34,000 stores serving customers globally – for 50 years, Starbucks has always been about so much more than great coffee. After all, our mission at Starbucks is "to inspire and nurture the human spirit, one cup, one person and one neighborhood at a time."

We have a responsibility to strengthen our communities. And know Starbucks impact in communities is most meaningful when our efforts begin with our partners who know their neighbors best.

Nowhere is that truer than our hometown of Seattle – where we've worked with our neighbors and partners to help strengthen our community for 50 years.

About One Roof Foundation

The Seattle Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena joined forces to create One Roof Foundation, which serves as the philanthropic arm of both organizations. One Roof Foundation unites the Seattle Kraken, Climate Pledge Arena, and our community under one roof to create a more equitable society and a healthy planet where all people can realize a brighter future. One Roof Foundation works to ensure all kids have a roof over their head, access to play, clean air to breathe. For more information about One Roof Foundation please visit www.onerooffoundation.org

