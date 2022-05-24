Sepio Selected as SC Media Excellence Award Finalist

ROCKVILLE, MD, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sepio announced that their Mission Possible - Hardware Cybersecurity campaign has been recognized as an Excellence Award finalist in SC Media's 2022 Awards in the category, Security Marketing Campaign of the Year. Now in its 25th year, the SC Awards are cybersecurity's most prestigious and competitive program. Finalists are recognized for outstanding solutions, organizations, and people driving innovation and success in information security.

"Sepio and other Excellence award finalists reflect astonishing levels of innovation across the information security industry, and underscore vendor resilience and responsiveness to a rapidly evolving threat landscape," said Jill Aitoro, Senior Vice President of Content Strategy at CyberRisk Alliance. "We are so proud to recognize leading products, people and companies through a trusted program that continues to attract both new entrants and industry mainstays that come back year after year."

"We are extremely honored to be short listed alongside industry giants. The cybersecurity threat landscape is changing, so a higher visibility level is necessary in order to have tighter risk management. Sepio's HAC-1 disruptive approach of using physical layer information as its new data source, introduces a new level of visibility," said Bentsi Benatar, CMO and co-founder of Sepio. "It is up to our marketing team to spread the word through this creative campaign."

The 2022 SC Awards were the most competitive to date, with a record 800 entries received across 38 categories - a 21% increase over 2021. This year, SC Awards expanded its recognition program to include several new award categories that reflect the shifting dynamics and emerging industry trends. The expanded Excellence Award categories opened participation to startups, as well as the investors and financial partners supporting their success.

Entries for the SC Awards were judged by a world-class panel of industry leaders, from sectors including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, consulting, and education, among others.

Winners will be announced during the SC Awards week, which is scheduled to begin on August 22, 2022. A Meet the Winners networking reception celebration will take place during InfoSec World 2022, September 27th in Orlando, Florida.

About CyberRisk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. CRA's brands include SC Media, SecurityWeekly, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, its research unit CRA Business Intelligence, and the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative. Click here to learn more.

About Sepio

Founded in 2016 by cybersecurity industry veterans, Sepio's HAC-1 solution helps enterprises manage risks related to their hardware assets. HAC-1 is the first hardware access control platform that provides unparalleled visibility, control, and mitigation to zero trust, insider threat, BYOD, IT, OT and IoT security programs. Sepio's physical layer fingerprinting technology discovers all managed, unmanaged, and hidden devices that are otherwise invisible to all other security and asset visibility tools. Through multiple 3rd party seamless integration support, HAC-1 insights and actionable measures are easily incorporated into existing automation processes. The company's HQ is in Rockville, Maryland and operates globally through its vast channel partners' network. Learn more: www.sepiocyber.com

