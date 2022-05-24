U.S. Vets Housing Facility Benefits from Gift Courtesy of World Gym

World Gym gifts Fitness Equipment to Veteran Housing Facility in Inglewood, CA with Ribbon-Cutting on May 25

LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World Gym, originator of the full-service gym model and a great American fitness brand, has provided all the equipment for a new gym at the U.S. Vets housing facility, an organization committed to ending veteran homelessness by providing housing, mental health support, job counseling and more.

"The health and wellness of our veterans is something we're incredibly passionate about – and now, we will be playing an active role in ensuring that veterans have healthy lifestyles," said World Gym CEO, Lewis Stanton. "Veterans represent a significant percentage of our people cross our franchise network and we intend to further support the good work they are doing."

World Gym will host a ribbon-cutting on May 25 at 10:00 AM at the U.S. Vets veteran housing facility, located at 733 South Hindry Ave. in Inglewood, CA, to unveil a newly outfitted gym with cardio equipment, free weights and workout machines donated by World Gym.

Donating the equipment from his personal collection was Charlie Hauser, World Gym Senior Operations Advisor, and a veteran himself. Charlie transported the equipment from his hometown of Redding, CA to the U.S. Vets facility in Inglewood, CA. The donated equipment included machines and a variety of free weights varying between 10 and 85 pounds, allowing for the men living full-time or in transition to get a full body workout. Upon arriving to the facility, Charlie was greeted by residents who wanted to help his team unload the 10,000 pounds of equipment.

"Having been in the fitness industry for 45 years and a veteran, I'm well-aware of the physical and mental challenges facing veterans and the benefits exercise and strength training can provide to ensuring a healthy lifestyle," said Hauser. "I joined the military and gym industry to help people. After learning I was uniquely able to help veterans improve their health and overall lives by delivering equipment I had stored away, I jumped at the opportunity and put a plan in place, made the trek downstate and outfitted the gym at the U.S. Vets facility as duty for my fellow veterans."

Nearly thirty-eight thousand veterans experience homelessness, accounting for approximately nine percent of homeless adults in the United States. U.S. Vets not only works to end veteran homelessness; they provide support and resources for employment and mental health counseling to ensure that every veteran is treated with dignity and can maintain productive independence.

"Our mission is to end veteran homelessness, and to help provide these people who have sacrificed so much for our country with programs and resources to give them every opportunity to live with dignity and independence," said U.S. Vets Development and Communication Manager, Axel Diaz. "This facility will help the organization continue to provide support – whether it be job placements, housing, or counseling – to our veteran residents who urgently need it."

About US Vets

US Vets is the largest veteran-specific non-profit housing and service provider in the country with ten sites in five states. Every year, US Vets supports over 20,000 veterans through job placements, counseling sessions and temporary shelter – all in support of their mission that all veterans deserve every opportunity to live with dignity and independence.

About World Gym International

The iconic World Gym brand was founded in 1976 by Joe Gold during the glory days of "Muscle Beach" in Santa Monica, CA when serious fitness collided with the world of Hollywood celebrities. Since then, World Gym has evolved into an internationally recognized brand that has captured the imagination of fitness enthusiasts around the globe. With its headquarters located in Southern California, World Gym currently has over 230 locations on 6 continents. To learn more about World Gym and franchise opportunities with this storied brand, please visit worldgymfranchising.com.

