Evolon Awarded 2022 ESX Innovation Award

DALLAS, Texas, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolon Technology, Inc., a developer of proprietary software technology that takes surveillance video and turns it into real-time actionable information, today announced that the company was awarded a 2022 ESX Innovation Award. The award was announced by the Electronic Security Association (ESA) in advance of the 2022 Electronic Security Exchange (ESX) Conference and Expo scheduled to be held in Fort Worth, Texas, June 14-17, 2022.

According to the ESA, the ESX Innovation Awards recognize "some of the best and most promising products and services in the electronic security and life safety industry." Criteria for selection include the product's "innovation, end-user experience, compliance with regulations, impact on company [valuations], and efficiencies." This year's award was given in recognition of Evolon Enterprise™ 2.0 in the category of Monitoring (Central Station) for Enhanced/Verified Monitoring.

Evolon Enterprise 2.0 fuses extremely robust object-of-interest detection algorithms with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) classification delivered over a near-edge appliance. The advanced integrated process of edge detection and classification delivered via an appliance enables organizations to get more accuracy with less data transmission. With Evolon Enterprise 2.0, businesses can effortlessly add advanced AI and analytics to virtually any existing camera, including legacy analog, HD, and IP cameras.

"We're elated to be recognized by the ESA in this category for the second time in three years," said Kevin Stadler, Evolon's CEO. "This award not only validates the efficacy of our analytics and AI technology, but it also affirms our company's strategic direction. We see the combination of detection and classification on the same appliance as revolutionary in that the combination of proven analytics backed by AI verification helps ensure hyper-accurate alerting on only valid security threats. This can reduce the frequency of nuisance alarms by over 90%, and when combined with our long-distance accuracy, this allows for reduced installation costs, reduced network traffic and more operational efficiency. We're tremendously proud of this accomplishment."

About Evolon Technology, Inc.

Evolon (formerly Jemez Technology) provides advanced, highly accurate perimeter surveillance software technology for critical infrastructure protection and central station monitoring, and its patented software & analytics transform video security cameras and security systems into smart devices by eliminating nuisance alerts. Evolon's award-winning edge-based video analytics and AI/deep learning solutions are fully scalable for commercial and government organizations that require real-time situational intelligence to enhance security effectiveness and to reduce the potential for loss due to criminal activity or business downtime. Evolon was founded by a talented team of former engineers and scientists from the U.S. Department of Energy's Los Alamos National Laboratory, with decades of national security experience in the design and deployment of advanced surveillance technologies. For more information, visit www.evolontech.com.

