Best-Selling Author Scott Galloway Keynotes ChannelCon 2022

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry and workforce, announced today that ChannelCon 2022 will feature Scott Galloway, best-selling author and professor of marketing at New York University's Stern School of Business, as keynote speaker.

ChannelCon 2022, which will take place Tuesday, Aug. 2, through Thursday, Aug. 4, at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk in Chicago, is the technology industry's premier annual conference for vendor-neutral collaboration, learning and partnership, stimulating the innovative ideas and actionable advice to help grow and protect businesses around the world.

"We're incredibly excited to bring Scott Galloway to the ChannelCon audience this year," said M.J. Shoer, chief community officer at CompTIA. "Few thought leaders can cut through the noise and help us all make sense of the ever-changing business world these days. The professor and entrepreneur will share his unique takes on creative solutions in health tech, higher education, transportation, financial technology, and related fields that will shape the next decade and beyond."

Galloway, who has nearly 500,000 followers on Twitter, has founded nine companies including Prophet, Red Envelope, L2 and Section4. Along with his Webby Award-winning No Mercy/No Malice newsletter, he is The New York Times bestselling author of "The Four," "The Algebra of Happiness" and "Post Corona." He also has served on the boards of directors of The New York Times Company, Urban Outfitters, Berkeley's Haas School of Business, Panera Bread and Ledger.

In addition to the keynote, ChannelCon will feature a specialized mix of education and collaborative sessions from leading technology experts offering insight into key trends, business challenges and growth opportunities in today's market. Set against the backdrop of CompTIA's hometown of Chicago and embracing the city's rich music tradition, ChannelCon will celebrate bringing the industry back together in person throughout the program.

ChannelCon 2022 Programming Tracks

Cybersecurity: Today's cyber strategies must be multi-faceted, collaborative, and resolute. Learn from security leaders about how to identify the latest threats and respond proactively to stay safe.

New Solutions: Managed services providers (MSPs) and other solution providers are always on the lookout for new, innovative solutions. Learn how to engage in meaningful discussions with partners and get valuable insights to help you keep making beautiful music together.

Education: For MSPs to stay competitive, they need to learn and incorporate the latest sales and marketing strategies to help keep their customers in perfect harmony. Hear from industry experts about the latest trends and best practices to help take your business straight to No. 1.

New Tech, Workforce Strategies: Adopting new technologies and keeping tech talent happy can help differentiate a business. CompTIA Communities and Industry Advisory Council leaders will discuss business-building tactics and IT workforce strategies that will keep employees and customers coming back for an encore.

ChannelCon is co-located with the CompTIA Partner Summit, which includes academic educators, commercial trainers, government agencies, corporate learning and development leaders, and instructors looking to improve training solutions and measurably enhance the skillset of the tech workforce. The Summit, which will take place Aug. 3 and Aug. 4., includes general sessions along with the Galloway keynote.

Registration is currently open for ChannelCon 2022 and Partner Summit. To register for ChannelCon, go here. To register for Partner Summit, go here.

