Professional magician and TV star inspires families to channel their inner magicians with the magic of new Cheez-It® Puff'd™

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheez-It® is bringing families the newest take on its iconic snack cracker with Cheez-It® Puff'd™ – a crazy-craveable, puffy and airy snack baked with 100% real cheese inside and out. Every Cheez-It Puff'd starts with a crunch and transforms into a melt-in-your-mouth, indulgent taste that vanishes on your tongue — it must be some kind of magic.

Abracadabra! Cheez-It® Puff’d™ And Celebrity Magician Justin Willman Blow Fans’ Minds – And Tastebuds – With Two Cheezdefying Magic Tricks (PRNewswire)

Professional magician and TV star, Justin Willman, knows magic when he sees it — and this puffy, airy and cheesy Cheez-It Puff'd transformation is just that. So, ahead of National Cheese Day (June 4), Willman and Cheez-It Puff'd are teaming up to create two cheezdefying magic tricks — one is so stealthily simple it will inspire families to channel their inner magician.

Cheez-It Puff'd Side Down – Willman is defying the laws of gravity, mystically making Cheez-It Puff'd float and then fly away. How does he do it? – Willman is defying the laws of gravity, mystically makingPuff'd float and then fly away. How does he do it? Watch and find out!

Vanishing Cheez-It Puff'd – Willman will repeatedly make Cheez-It Puff'd vanish at his fingertips. A trick so simple, yet still astonishing, viewers can easily recreate it and trick their friends and family — tune in to Willman's TikTok on June 6 to watch and learn how!

"Every Cheez-It Puff'd delivers a poppable, airy bite that starts with a crunchy outside layer and transforms into a melt-in-your-mouth, indulgent taste – just like magic," said Erin Storm, senior marketing director of Cheez-It. "With at-home magic tricks resurging in popularity on social media channels, our partnership with Justin takes the absurdly uplifting snacking experience of Cheez-It Puff'd and provides families with a magical snacktime activity."

"Nothing beats blowing fans' minds with clever – yet shockingly simple – illusions, especially when it's a trick that anyone can perform, regardless of their magic experience," said Willman. "I've always been a Cheez-It fan, and now I'm a Cheez-It Puff'd fanatic. So, creating magic with one of my favorite snacks that encourages families to come together and recreate an illusion has been a magical experience."

Cheez-It Puff'd and magic-lovers alike can follow Willman on their favorite social platform to see the mind-bending illusions and learn how to perform the magical fun at home with Cheez-It Puff'd.

Justin Willman Social Channels:

To try the magic for themselves, fans can find Cheez-It Puff'd at retailers nationwide in three varieties – Cheez-It Puff'd Double Cheese, White Cheddar and Scorchin' Hot Cheddar. Fans can also share their magic trick performance attempts and tag @CheezIt and @realjustinwillman on TikTok for a chance to be featured on Willman's social media channels.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2021 were nearly $14.2 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's Better Days® ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Kellogg Company) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kellogg Company