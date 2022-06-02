Gencove and Element Biosciences, Inc. Partner to Offer Low-Pass Whole Genome Sequencing and Analysis with the AVITI™ System

The Agreement Expands Options for Customers Seeking Cost-Effective, High-Throughput Whole Genome Sequencing

NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gencove , pioneer of low-pass whole genome sequencing and analysis software, and Element Biosciences Inc., developer of the Element AVITI™ System, a new and disruptive DNA sequencing platform, today announced a joint marketing agreement to further reduce the cost and complexity of obtaining genomic information.

Whole genome sequencing provides a new foundation to advance healthcare, understand pathogens and feed our growing population. Combining the unrivaled performance and flexibility of the AVITI System with Gencove's software platform democratizes access to genomic information.

Gencove's low-pass sequencing and analysis software reduce costs in two ways. First by miniaturizing the way the DNA samples are processed and second by allowing customers to sequence at lower coverages and then upload the data into the Gencove platform for imputation against species-specific haplotype reference genomes. In this way, higher throughput at a lower cost per sample can be achieved.

"Gencove and Element share a vision to make cost-effective, high-throughput genome-wide information universally available", said Joseph Pickrell, Ph.D., co-founder, and CEO of Gencove. "This agreement moves the industry closer to ubiquitous sequencing to help solve our civilization's most pressing biological challenges."

Element's proprietary Avidity Sequencing™ chemistries enable exceptional accuracy and cost efficiency, unmatched by other benchtop systems. AVITI offers both short and long-read capabilities on a single platform bringing ultimate freedom and flexibility to users. Gencove and Element validated that the AVITI System data could be processed by the Gencove software platform and generate high-quality germline and somatic variant calling for human health applications.

"With the launch of our AVITI™ System and the ability to choose low-pass sequencing and imputation, customers do not have to sacrifice accuracy, throughput and cost", said Shawn Levy, Ph.D., SVP of Applications and Scientific Affairs, Element Biosciences. "Together Element and Gencove can put more genomic data into the hands of scientists and companies worldwide to accelerate life-saving discovery."

Results of the validation study and a real-world case study will be presented at this year's Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) General Meeting on June 6-9, 2022. Additionally, Dr. Pickrell will present in the AGBT Element Biosciences lounge at 8:25 am Thursday, June 9th.

About Gencove

With additional opportunities to improve human health and the challenge of feeding the world's growing population, demand for large-scale genomic information is significantly increasing. To meet the need, Gencove combines low-pass whole genome sequencing with a proprietary software-as-a-service computation layer. The result is a hardware-agnostic, high-volume, and cost-effective sequencing and analysis solution. As evidence of the platform's value, the company has hundreds of customers and the largest genomics service providers in the world partner with Gencove. For more information visit: www.gencove.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Element Biosciences, Inc.

Element Biosciences is a multi-disciplinary life science company currently focused on developing disruptive DNA sequencing technology for research and diagnostic markets. Through innovating every fundamental element of a sequencing system, Element will empower customers with affordable, high-quality data and an improved user experience, which in turn will accelerate scientific discoveries and broaden the use of genomic medicine. Learn more about Element Biosciences at www.elementbiosciences.com.

