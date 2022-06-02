Goodwin House Announces Evolution to Goodwin Living™

Rebranding Comes as Virginia-based Not-for-Profit Doubles the Number of Lives Served

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodwin House Inc., a not-for-profit and faith-based senior living and health care services organization in the National Capital Region, announced today it is rebranding to Goodwin Living™. The new brand name better reflects the organization's mission and a significant increase in its support of older adults through home and community-based services delivered beyond the Goodwin Living senior living campuses.

"For 55 years, 'Goodwin House' has been our name and the brand by which we have grown our mission to support, honor and uplift the lives of older adults and those who care for them," said Rob Liebreich, Goodwin Living president and CEO. "As we are called to serve more older adults in senior living communities, in their own homes and elsewhere, we are grateful to be able to grow forward with a new brand name that is about the way older adults live, thrive and find purpose."

In 1967, Goodwin Living (then Goodwin House), opened its doors at Goodwin House Alexandria to serve older adults with its first Life Plan Community. Today, Goodwin Living has grown to serve more than 2,300 older adults daily in the National Capital Region, with nearly 1,100 residents in senior living communities and 1,200 in home and community-based services.

As part of the evolution, Goodwin Living is introducing a new logo and branding system. The new design features an icon that will be used across all service lines. This icon is comprised of 56 dots in eight diverse colors that represent a wide range of cultural traditions and is inspired by these core tenets of the organization: Total Wellness, Collaboration, Innovation, Diversity, Discovery, Optimism, Creativity and Purpose. The eight-pointed icon evokes symbols of beginning, family, health and intention in many world cultures. It also translates to a compass, an important tool that people of all ages use to find their way.

Importantly, the Goodwin Living Life Plan Communities, Goodwin House Alexandria and Goodwin House Bailey's Crossroads, will retain their well-known and respected names as part of the rebranding.

In addition to offering Medicare-certified Home Health, Rehabilitation Services and Hospice, Goodwin Living also provides a brain health program titled StrongerMemory that was introduced in 2020. Today, StrongerMemory services more than 5,000 older adults across the United States. Goodwin Living also operates a private duty care home care service and is the managing agent for the Lewinsville Retirement Residences in McLean, Va., which offers affordable housing to older adults.

In May 2022, Goodwin Living announced its plans to acquire the Hermitage Northern Virginia, a senior living community in Alexandria that is home to approximately 110 older adults who are supported by more than 100 team members. The sale is expected to be final on or around August 1, 2022. In 2021, Goodwin Living announced that it would develop a senior living campus in Chantilly, Va., in Loudoun County. This new Goodwin Living senior living community is scheduled to open in Spring 2025.

Goodwin Living also advances its mission through the Goodwin Living Foundation, a 501(c)(3) supporting foundation that provides financial support to current and future residents in need and funds programs dedicated to promoting growth and education of staff as well as overall well-being and vibrant living as we age.

"We're not changing who we are or the mission and values that guide us," said Liebreich. "We're simply evolving our brand name to better reflect our mission growth in serving more older adults and more diverse older adults in many different settings and with multiple services."

"Goodwin Living stands as a mission-based organization since its inception," said Mary Lewis Hix, Chair, Goodwin Living Board of Trustees. "We have a mission that we believe in, and we want to grow that mission to serve a broader group of individuals while always staying true to our heritage."

To learn more about Goodwin Living, please watch this video featuring Goodwin Living residents, Goodwin Living at Home members, team members and Board Trustees.

About Goodwin Living™ (goodwinliving.org): Goodwin Living™ touches the lives of thousands of people every day through its range of senior living communities, specialized healthcare services, community partnerships and philanthropic endeavors. With a mission to support, honor and uplift the lives of others (specifically older adults and those who care for them), Goodwin Living leads the way in expanding the places and ways we can all thrive and find purpose as we age. Older adults will discover options that meet them where they want to be, and those options are managed and provided by team members who represent more than 60 countries. Goodwin Living is a Washington Post Top Workplace for three consecutive years, from 2019 to 2021. Get more information at GoodwinLiving.org or by following Goodwin Living on Facebook and LinkedIn.

