House Republicans Launch 6-Part Energy, Climate & Conservation Policy Platform

WASHINGTON, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the Commitment with America, U.S. House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), GOP Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY), House Select Committee on Climate GOP Leader Garret Graves (R-LA), and others from their Energy, Climate, and Conservation (ECC) Task Force rolled out a six-part plan to tackle the ongoing energy crisis and the global climate challenge.

"Conservatives have real solutions to solve the climate challenge and make energy more affordable," said ClearPath Action CEO Rich Powell. "Here's a comprehensive plan that works –- it reduces carbon emissions, creates jobs, eliminates dependence on foreign adversaries resources, and will be well-received in every single Congressional district in America according to our research."

The Republican plan includes the following policy pillars:

Unlock American Resources

Let America Build

American Innovation

Beat China and Russia

Conservation with a Purpose

Build Resilient Communities

ECC Task Force Member Yvette Herrell (R-NM) hosted an event in Hobbs, New Mexico this week to launch "Unlock American Resources" by highlighting innovative technologies and clean energy solutions producers are deploying in the Permian Basin. Also participating in the event were ECC Task Force Lead Graves, ECC Task Force Member Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-IA), and Rep. Jay Obernolte (R-CA).

In conjunction with the Republican energy, climate and conservation plan roll-out, ClearPath Action launched an online resource, clearpathaction.org , going deeper on policy solutions, a menu of existing legislation, public opinion polling, and news.

"Conservatives are pulling up a seat at the table to solve the climate challenge with real solutions. These ideas unleash the power of entrepreneurship and free markets," said Powell.

The site features a video narrated by Greg Walden, former Chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee and current ClearPath Advisory Board member. "The climate is changing, and global industrial activity is contributing. We hear that from the oil and gas industry, power companies, and our friends in agriculture. Everyone is clear: it's time to talk about solutions."

Walden added, "The GOP plan contrasts sharply with the failed liberal policies of the past, such as the Green New Deal. House Republicans are making a clear distinction that they will lead on mitigating the global climate challenge with plans that will stabilize our economy and make energy more affordable. They know America must beat China and Russia, and regain our place as the global energy leader."

ClearPath Action has conducted extensive research on these policy priorities and how voters react to them. Public opinion polling with nationwide voters and in-depth focus groups from research institutions including Echelon Insights, Engagious, Public Opinion Strategies, Cygnal, North Star Opinion, and Frank Luntz have led to key insights.

"Our research shows that 84 percent of Americans think clean energy is an issue that Republicans in Congress should care about, but only 44 percent believe they do," said Kristen Soltis Anderson, Founding Partner of Echelon Insights, an opinion research and analytics firm. "There is clearly an appetite for Republicans to get out and talk to voters about their energy and climate solutions."

Members of the Energy, Climate and Conservation Task Force announced last summer include:





Garret Graves (LA-06), chairman

Debbie Lesko (AZ-08)

Dan Crenshaw (TX-02)

John Curtis (UT-03)

Jeff Duncan (SC-03)

David McKinley (WV-01)

Dusty Johnson (SD)

Randy Feenstra (IA-04)

Blake Moore (UT-01)

Pete Stauber (MN-08)

Yvette Herrell (NM-02)

Brian Mast (FL-18)

Michael Burgess (TX-26)

Glenn Thompson (PA-15)

Stephanie Bice (OK-05)

August Pfluger (TX-11)

David Valadao (CA-21)

About ClearPath Action

ClearPath Action 501(c)(4) advocates for more clean energy innovation, modernized permitting and regulatory reform, America's global competitiveness for manufacturing, and unlocking more American resources — solutions drawn from our friends at ClearPath.

