JUBAO LAUNCHES ON SLING TV

SLING TV subscribers are now able to access more than 500 hours of premium television dramas and movies from Chinese-language AVOD service Jubao

Content available in Mandarin and Cantonese, with Chinese and English subtitles

Jubao is now available as a part of the Great Wall, Jadeworld and Taiwanese Mega packages at no additional cost

LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jubao, the premier Chinese-language AVOD entertainment service from International Media Distribution (IMD) – part of NBCUniversal International Networks and DTC – has been added to SLING TV East Asian subscription packages. Jubao features hit movies and binge-worthy drama series from top content producers in China and Hong Kong. Jubao means "collection of treasures'' in Mandarin, a nod to the service's variety of top-quality offerings.

SLING TV subscribers can now access premium television dramas and movies from Chinese-language AVOD service Jubao.

Jubao updates its content offerings monthly, promising viewers continued access to new and popular entertainment. Highlighted films and TV series available at launch in Mandarin and Cantonese with English subtitles include historical dramas Weaving a Tale of Love and Royal Nirvana; modern romantic drama To Dear Myself; popular action films Shock Wave, starring mega-star Andy Lau, The Rescue and Extraordinary Mission; as well as popular comedy films My Dear Liar and Some Like It Hot. Additional dramas in Mandarin with Chinese subtitles include romantic comedy drama Love Designer, starring Dilraba Dilmurat, and action thriller The Truth.

Jubao also features exclusive lifestyle programs with English subtitles, including a behind-the-scenes look at the United States' most popular Chinese restaurant entrepreneurs in Boiling Pot and portraits of extraordinary Chinese Americans excelling in sports, the entertainment industry, tech and more in Glory of the Global Chinese.

"IMD is thrilled to bring Jubao to SLING users across the United States," commented Chris Taylor, Managing Director, Distribution and Networks & DTC ANZ and IMD US. "Jubao offers top-level Chinese entertainment for consumers, created specifically for more than 5.5 million Chinese American consumers in the U.S. and international-content enthusiasts, providing a range of compelling Mandarin and Cantonese-language entertainment."

For further information on Jubao, visit jubaotv.com.

IMD is an NBCUniversal company, part of NBCU International Networks and DTC, and a leading distributor of multicultural content representing over 40 linear and on demand networks from Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East. Working with linear and non-linear platforms, IMD brings popular programming from the leading international brands to multicultural consumers around the world.

NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment television networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, world-renowned theme parks, and a premium ad-supported streaming service. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

