Live Events Forms after Adding Multiple, Established Entertainment Production Companies

LIVE Events, America's premier entertainment production company, instantly expanded its footprint and solutions nationwide as the entertainment industry sees a bounceback in 2022.

NEW CASTLE, Pa., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Events, a newly formed full-service event production company, fully supports the entertainment industry's bounce back. With this formation, Live Event's capabilities include end-to-end entertainment production for special effects and firework displays, sound, light, video, and entertainment logistics.

Pictured left to right: Rocco Vitale, VP of Live Entertainment at PyrotecnicoFX; Stephen Vitale, CEO of Live Events (PRNewswire)

"Two years ago, the pandemic stopped us in our tracks and everyone else in the live entertainment business," stated Stephen Vitale, CEO of Live Events. "But, then we decided the show must go on. We raised capital and went on a strategic search for the best in the business, from sound, light, and video production to fireworks display companies. I believe we're building something greater than I ever imagined. And to top it all off, we are hiring again to keep pace with new business," Stephen exclaims. "It's an honor to say that we are hiring again," he adds.

The family of brands includes the following companies and gives Live Events an expanded national and regional presence:

Active Design & Production

Delicate Productions

FXpedited

Gemini Stage Lighting & Equipment

Melrose Pyrotechnics (merged with Pyrotecnico)

Pyrotecnico Fireworks

Pyrotecnico FX

Zenith Lighting

"The experience and expertise run deep across the board," says Stephen Vitale, CEO of Live Events. "From the legacy of five generations of my family's owned and operated fireworks display production company to the well-established sound, light, and video companies who have all been in business for decades. We've all experienced countless jaw-dropping productions and problem-solving scenarios," Stephen adds.

With this new formation, Live Events serves a multitude of clients across various industries::

Award Shows

Concerts, Tours, Festivals, Residencies

Houses of Worship

Private & Corporate

Public & Community

Special Events

Sports Events

Theme Parks

Weddings

Venue Integrations and Installations

"Our dedicated and amazing staff are the glue that holds our companies together. This is what inspires me to continue to grow our vision and disrupt the entertainment industry," says Stephen Vitale. "The companies that make up Live Events add massive value and depth to our capabilities and allow us to scale up or down with our clients," Stephen adds.

Live Events' portfolio of work from the family of brands includes many notable names such as Coachella, Justin Bieber World Tour, LiveNation, Navy Pier, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and over 3000 annual 4th of July community firework shows.

Stephen Vitale, CEO of Live Events, is a 33-year entertainment production veteran and serial entrepreneur. His brother, Rocco Vitale, runs the special effects businesses and leads creative services. According to company officials, the Vitale brothers are the legacy namesake of five generations of entertainment production.

The original company, Pyrotecnico, was founded in 1889 by Constantino Vitale. Before the pandemic, they operated nationwide with over 1,000 technicians throughout the U.S., with six regional offices. According to company officials, Pyrotecnico is the largest fireworks display production company in the U.S.

PyrotecnicoFX, a special effects company, was formed in 2007. Pyrotecnico and PyrotecnicoFX have worked with over 10,000 organizations in the past ten years.

Live Events headquarters is in New Castle, Pennsylvania. New Castle is considered the fireworks capital of the United States due to its long history of fireworks companies headquartered there. The existing offices for the family of brands will remain in operation in their respective cities.

Live Events officials also announce the launch of entertainment logistics startup FXpedited, headquartered in New Castle, PA. FXpedited specializes in transportation solutions locally to nationwide for music concerts, tours, festivals, and hauling fireworks and hazardous materials. The company boasts that 20% of its drivers are military veterans.

"With a broader national footprint, the entertainment industry bouncing back in 2022, and in-person attendance up, it's the perfect storm," says Stephen Vitale. "And, who doesn't love a great comeback story," he adds.

About LIVE Events

Live Events is a full-service entertainment production company with 135 years of collective experience in the entertainment production industry and five generations of fireworks and special effects display leadership. Live Events is committed to creating memorable experiences that move and delight audiences of all sizes, backed by imaginative and hardworking people who are the core of their success. Headquartered in New Castle, Pennsylvania, Live Events divisions and offices span nationwide from Pennsylvania to California. For more information, visit GoLiveEvents.com and follow Live Events on social media.

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida in 2021 (PRNewswire)

