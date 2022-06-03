Newest Sandhills Global Market Reports Show Heavy-Duty Truck & Semi-Trailer Markets Shifting Gears

LINCOLN, Neb., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest Sandhills Global Market Reports, May marked the third consecutive month of inventory increases for used heavy-duty trucks and semi-trailers in Sandhills marketplaces. From April to May, heavy-duty truck inventory was up 17% and semi-trailer inventory was up 20%. Auction values, meanwhile, have dipped, displaying a 4.8% M/M decrease among heavy-duty trucks and a 3.9% M/M drop for semi-trailers. The twin influences of rising inventory and decreasing auction values suggest that asking values are likely to reduce in the near-term.

The Sandhills EVI showed auction values for heavy-duty construction equipment in May were down 7.5% M/M, but the current values are still higher than 2021, up 8.7% YOY. (PRNewswire)

The key metric used in all of Sandhills' market reports is the Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI). Buyers and sellers can use the information in the Sandhills EVI to monitor equipment markets and maximize returns on acquisition, liquidation, and related business decisions. The Sandhills EVI data include equipment available in auction and retail markets, as well as model year equipment actively in use. Regional EVI data is available for the United States (and key geographic regions within) and Canada, allowing Sandhills to reflect machine values by location.

Chart Takeaways

Sandhills Market Reports highlight the most significant changes in Sandhills' used heavy-duty truck, construction equipment, and farm machinery markets. Each report includes detailed analysis and charts that help readers visualize the data. The latest reports detail key sub-markets. They show, for example, how trends in used semi-trailers are mirroring trends in used heavy-duty trucks.

U.S. Used Heavy-Duty Trucks & Semi-Trailers

The Sandhills EVI shows auction values for used heavy-duty trucks remaining higher than they were in 2021, up 49% year-over-year in May. However, shifting trends in inventory (which was up 17% in May) and recent decreases in auction values strongly suggest a downward trajectory for auction values going forward.

In May, the Sandhills EVI showed asking values for used heavy-duty trucks were up 60% YOY, but asking values are showing some signs of turning with only a 1.6% M/M increase.

Auction values in the semi-trailer market (which includes drop-deck, dry van, flatbed, and reefer trailers) were up 49% YOY; yet, similar to heavy-duty truck trends, used inventory levels for semi-trailers were up 20% this month.

The Sandhills EVI indicates that asking values for semi-trailers were up 2.4% M/M and up 63% YOY in May.

U.S. Used Construction Equipment

In used heavy-duty construction equipment, inventory declines have slowed, while medium-duty construction inventory levels have begun to rise. Comparable to current truck and trailer trends, auction values may start to trend down if inventory continues to climb.

The Sandhills EVI showed auction values for heavy-duty construction equipment in May were down 7.5% M/M, but the current values are still higher than 2021, up 8.7% YOY.

Looking at used medium-duty construction equipment, the Sandhills EVI showed auction values increased 0.5% M/M and 13% YOY.

U.S. Used Farm Equipment

The Sandhills EVI displayed mixed results in the used farm equipment market; M/M inventory declines have decelerated and auction value growth has cooled off.

Used farm equipment inventory levels were down 2.8% from April to May and down 27% YOY.

Auction values were down 1.5% M/M, but farm equipment values are still higher than 2021, up 10.4% YOY in May. Asking values, meanwhile, continue to rise; asking values were up 0.5% M/M and 7.5% YOY.

Obtain the Full Report

For more information, or to receive detailed analysis from Sandhills Global, contact us at marketreports@sandhills.com.

About Sandhills Global

Sandhills Global is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our products and services gather, process, and distribute information in the form of trade publications, websites, and online services that connect buyers and sellers across the construction, agriculture, forestry, oil and gas, heavy equipment, commercial trucking, and aviation industries. Our integrated, industry-specific approach to hosted technologies and services offers solutions that help businesses large and small operate efficiently and grow securely, cost-effectively, and successfully. Sandhills Global—we are the cloud.

About the Sandhills Equipment Value Index

The Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI) is a principal gauge of the estimated market values of used assets—both currently and over time—across the construction, agricultural, and commercial trucking industries represented by Sandhills Global marketplaces, including AuctionTime.com, TractorHouse.com, MachineryTrader.com, TruckPaper.com, and other industry-specific equipment platforms. Powered by FleetEvaluator, Sandhills' proprietary asset valuation tool, Sandhills EVI provides useful insights into the ever-changing supply-and-demand conditions for each industry.

Contact Sandhills

www.sandhills.com/contact-us

402-479-2181

The Sandhills EVI shows auction values for used heavy-duty trucks remaining higher than they were in 2021, up 49% year-over-year in May. However, shifting trends in inventory (which was up 17% in May) and recent decreases in auction values strongly suggest a downward trajectory for auction values going forward. (PRNewswire)

The Sandhills EVI displayed mixed results in the used farm equipment market; M/M inventory declines have decelerated and auction value growth has cooled off. (PRNewswire)

The Sandhills EVI indicates that asking values for semi-trailers were up 2.4% M/M and up 63% YOY in May. (PRNewswire)

Looking at used medium-duty construction equipment, the Sandhills EVI showed auction values increased 0.5% M/M and 13% YOY. (PRNewswire)

Sandhills Global - we are the cloud. www.sandhills.jobs (PRNewsfoto/Sandhills Publishing Company) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sandhills Global