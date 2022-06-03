Tollsmart Providing Toll Price Data to Google Maps

GREAT FALLS, Va., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tollsmart, LLC, a leading provider of detailed toll information on over ten thousand tolling locations across several continents, today announced that it is providing its toll price data to Google Maps for drivers in the US.

With this information, people using Google Maps will be able to view the cost of tolls in advance of a trip

With this information, people using Google Maps will be able to view the cost of tolls in advance of a trip, and be able to make smarter driving decisions that factor in time, distance AND costs.

"We launched Tollsmart in 2015 with the mission to help make the world smarter about tolls, and this represents a huge milestone toward that goal. With over 1 billion users across the globe, Google Maps is one of the most popular navigation apps on the planet so we're excited to deliver valuable toll price information to Google Maps customers, especially as more tolling facilities convert to cashless tolling which can be confusing to drivers," stated Tollsmart's CEO and Cofounder Jim Kovarik.

Commenting on the announcement, Tollsmart's CTO and Cofounder Dr. Leonid (Leo) Iogansen said "Tolling systems are often local and can be quite complex and so accurately estimating toll prices across entire continents is a significant challenge which requires a great deal of technology and innovation. Tollsmart was the first app to have offered this solution to the consumer market in the US thanks to the creative and elegant technical approaches that we've developed, and we are delighted that this information will help people be more informed when getting from A to B."

About Tollsmart

Tollsmart is a leading provider of detailed toll information and technology to mapping and navigation services, logistics and transportation companies and to consumers. Current coverage includes over 10,000 tolling locations in 26 countries across 4 continents, with new countries being added continuously.

The Tollsmart Toll Calculator apps allow drivers to estimate toll costs along a route, see whether a toll tag or transponder is required and alerts drivers to when they'll encounter cashless tolling facilities. Drivers can also use the service to find alternative routes that may be cheaper. The Tollsmart API services are used by developers to add toll costs to their own applications.

More Information

Jim Kovarik

CEO

Tollsmart, LLC

T:(571) 294-7418

E: jim@tollsmart.com

W: http://www.tollsmart.com

View original content:

SOURCE Tollsmart LLC