ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for May 2022

MEXICO CITY, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for May 2022 reached a total of 5.5 million passengers, 20.4% above the levels reported in May 2019, reflecting a continued gradual recovery in travel demand.
Compared to May 2019, passenger traffic increased by 41.1% in Colombia, 21.6% in Puerto Rico and 13.3% in Mexico. Passenger traffic growth in Mexico and Colombia was driven by a recovery in both domestic and international traffic, while international traffic in Puerto Rico remained weak.
This announcement reflects comparisons between the periods May 1 through May 31, 2022, May 1 through May 31, 2021 and May 1 through May 31, 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded from traffic measures in Mexico and Colombia.
Passenger Traffic Summary
May
% Chg
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
% Chg
2019
2021
2022
2019
2021
2022
Mexico
2,848,990
2,473,236
3,226,807
30.5
13.3
14,563,229
9,742,058
15,618,438
60.3
7.2
Domestic Traffic
1,466,844
1,302,835
1,549,553
18.9
5.6
6,477,882
5,322,611
6,803,911
27.8
5.0
International Traffic
1,382,146
1,170,401
1,677,254
43.3
21.4
8,085,347
4,419,447
8,814,527
99.4
9.0
San Juan, Puerto Rico
776,383
896,041
943,866
5.3
21.6
3,829,801
3,426,475
4,222,614
23.2
10.3
Domestic Traffic
693,694
862,941
872,385
1.1
25.8
3,437,127
3,305,765
3,907,111
18.2
13.7
International Traffic
82,689
33,100
71,481
116.0
(13.6)
392,674
120,710
315,503
161.4
(19.7)
Colombia
941,985
600,040
1,329,580
121.6
41.1
4,578,218
3,001,934
6,226,749
107.4
36.0
Domestic Traffic
798,142
483,454
1,102,037
128.0
38.1
3,898,187
2,602,251
5,260,381
102.1
34.9
International Traffic
143,843
116,586
227,543
95.2
58.2
680,031
399,683
966,368
141.8
42.1
Total Traffic
4,567,358
3,969,317
5,500,253
38.6
20.4
22,971,248
16,170,467
26,067,801
61.2
13.5
Domestic Traffic
2,958,680
2,649,230
3,523,975
33.0
19.1
13,813,196
11,230,627
15,971,403
42.2
15.6
International Traffic
1,608,678
1,320,087
1,976,278
49.7
22.9
9,158,052
4,939,840
10,096,398
104.4
10.2
Mexico Passenger Traffic
May
% Chg
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
% Chg
2019
2021
2022
2019
2021
2022
Domestic Traffic
1,466,844
1,302,835
1,549,553
18.9
5.6
6,477,882
5,322,611
6,803,911
27.8
5.0
CUN
Cancun
792,854
797,780
876,242
9.8
10.5
3,437,052
3,258,643
3,811,066
17.0
10.9
CZM
Cozumel
20,852
10,667
10,786
1.1
(48.3)
79,459
46,321
65,178
40.7
(18.0)
HUX
Huatulco
67,938
57,450
81,217
41.4
19.5
302,344
217,503
354,344
62.9
17.2
MID
Merida
226,763
153,383
233,721
52.4
3.1
1,017,510
635,541
1,000,126
57.4
(1.7)
MTT
Minatitlan
12,453
9,196
8,408
(8.6)
(32.5)
58,497
37,161
37,479
0.9
(35.9)
OAX
Oaxaca
83,500
69,216
86,158
24.5
3.2
385,773
267,496
407,998
52.5
5.8
TAP
Tapachula
31,163
34,527
42,574
23.3
36.6
150,177
150,254
194,816
29.7
29.7
VER
Veracruz
122,445
91,952
106,140
15.4
(13.3)
555,526
374,773
476,129
27.0
(14.3)
VSA
Villahermosa
108,876
78,664
104,307
32.6
(4.2)
491,544
334,919
456,775
36.4
(7.1)
International Traffic
1,382,146
1,170,401
1,677,254
43.3
21.4
8,085,347
4,419,447
8,814,527
99.4
9.0
CUN
Cancun
1,327,014
1,095,433
1,589,007
45.1
19.7
7,594,936
4,159,275
8,313,443
99.9
9.5
CZM
Cozumel
19,919
35,147
39,031
11.1
95.9
202,711
126,938
210,469
65.8
3.8
HUX
Huatulco
2,891
1,378
2,482
80.1
(14.1)
97,694
8,208
54,651
565.8
(44.1)
MID
Merida
13,645
17,553
21,329
21.5
56.3
90,278
55,885
103,590
85.4
14.7
MTT
Minatitlan
659
461
830
80.0
25.9
3,035
2,106
4,386
108.3
44.5
OAX
Oaxaca
9,737
10,517
13,975
32.9
43.5
56,587
32,196
75,771
135.3
33.9
TAP
Tapachula
914
657
984
49.8
7.7
5,156
2,628
5,218
98.6
1.2
VER
Veracruz
5,627
6,673
7,578
13.6
34.7
26,784
23,706
35,938
51.6
34.2
VSA
Villahermosa
1,740
2,582
2,038
(21.1)
17.1
8,166
8,505
11,061
30.1
35.5
Traffic Total Mexico
2,848,990
2,473,236
3,226,807
30.5
13.3
14,563,229
9,742,058
15,618,438
60.3
7.2
CUN
Cancun
2,119,868
1,893,213
2,465,249
30.2
16.3
11,031,988
7,417,918
12,124,509
63.4
9.9
CZM
Cozumel
40,771
45,814
49,817
8.7
22.2
282,170
173,259
275,647
59.1
(2.3)
HUX
Huatulco
70,829
58,828
83,699
42.3
18.2
400,038
225,711
408,995
81.2
2.2
MID
Merida
240,408
170,936
255,050
49.2
6.1
1,107,788
691,426
1,103,716
59.6
(0.4)
MTT
Minatitlan
13,112
9,657
9,238
(4.3)
(29.5)
61,532
39,267
41,865
6.6
(32.0)
OAX
Oaxaca
93,237
79,733
100,133
25.6
7.4
442,360
299,692
483,769
61.4
9.4
TAP
Tapachula
32,077
35,184
43,558
23.8
35.8
155,333
152,882
200,034
30.8
28.8
VER
Veracruz
128,072
98,625
113,718
15.3
(11.2)
582,310
398,479
512,067
28.5
(12.1)
VSA
Villahermosa
110,616
81,246
106,345
30.9
(3.9)
499,710
343,424
467,836
36.2
(6.4)
Us Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
May
% Chg
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
% Chg
2019
2021
2022
2019
2021
2022
SJU Total
776,383
896,041
943,866
5.3
21.6
3,829,801
3,426,475
4,222,614
23.2
10.3
Domestic Traffic
693,694
862,941
872,385
1.1
25.8
3,437,127
3,305,765
3,907,111
18.2
13.7
International Traffic
82,689
33,100
71,481
116.0
(13.6)
392,674
120,710
315,503
161.4
(19.7)
Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
May
% Chg
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
% Chg
2019
2021
2022
2019
2021
2022
Domestic Traffic
798,142
483,454
1,102,037
128.0
38.1
3,898,187
2,602,251
5,260,381
102.1
34.9
MDE
Rionegro
578,881
316,399
835,686
164.1
44.4
2,817,461
1,731,996
3,889,261
124.6
38.0
EOH
Medellin
84,467
64,425
97,299
51.0
15.2
419,264
330,195
481,752
45.9
14.9
MTR
Monteria
78,531
65,195
114,480
75.6
45.8
390,782
345,768
614,244
77.6
57.2
APO
Carepa
19,407
15,381
20,267
31.8
4.4
85,495
74,588
106,022
42.1
24.0
UIB
Quibdo
29,960
19,600
27,529
40.5
(8.1)
147,174
104,779
139,563
33.2
(5.2)
CZU
Corozal
6,896
2,454
6,776
176.1
(1.7)
38,011
14,925
29,539
97.9
(22.3)
International Traffic
143,843
116,586
227,543
95.2
58.2
680,031
399,683
966,368
141.8
42.1
MDE
Rionegro
143,843
116,586
227,543
95.2
58.2
680,031
399,683
966,368
141.8
42.1
EOH
Medellin
MTR
Monteria
APO
Carepa
UIB
Quibdo
CZU
Corozal
Traffic Total Colombia
941,985
600,040
1,329,580
121.6
41.1
4,578,218
3,001,934
6,226,749
107.4
36.0
MDE
Rionegro
722,724
432,985
1,063,229
145.6
47.1
3,497,492
2,131,679
4,855,629
127.8
38.8
EOH
Medellin
84467
64,425
97,299
51.0
15.2
419,264
330,195
481,752
45.9
14.9
MTR
Monteria
78,531
65,195
114,480
75.6
45.8
390,782
345,768
614,244
77.6
57.2
APO
Carepa
19,407
15,381
20,267
31.8
4.4
85,495
74,588
106,022
42.1
24.0
UIB
Quibdo
29,960
19,600
27,529
40.5
(8.1)
147,174
104,779
139,563
33.2
(5.2)
CZU
Corozal
6,896
2,454
6,776
176.1
(1.7)
38,011
14,925
29,539
97.9
(22.3)
About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.
