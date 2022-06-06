ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for May 2022

Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago

Compared to May 2019, passenger traffic increased by 41.1% in Colombia, 21.6% in Puerto Rico and 13.3% in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for May 2022 reached a total of 5.5 million passengers, 20.4% above the levels reported in May 2019, reflecting a continued gradual recovery in travel demand.

Compared to May 2019, passenger traffic increased by 41.1% in Colombia, 21.6% in Puerto Rico and 13.3% in Mexico. Passenger traffic growth in Mexico and Colombia was driven by a recovery in both domestic and international traffic, while international traffic in Puerto Rico remained weak.

This announcement reflects comparisons between the periods May 1 through May 31, 2022, May 1 through May 31, 2021 and May 1 through May 31, 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded from traffic measures in Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary












May

% Chg
2022vs
2021

% Chg
2022vs
2019


Year to date

% Chg
2022vs
2021

% Chg
2022vs
2019


2019

2021

2022


2019

2021

2022

Mexico

2,848,990

2,473,236

3,226,807

30.5

13.3


14,563,229

9,742,058

15,618,438

60.3

7.2

Domestic Traffic

1,466,844

1,302,835

1,549,553

18.9

5.6


6,477,882

5,322,611

6,803,911

27.8

5.0

International Traffic

1,382,146

1,170,401

1,677,254

43.3

21.4


8,085,347

4,419,447

8,814,527

99.4

9.0

San Juan, Puerto Rico

776,383

896,041

943,866

5.3

21.6


3,829,801

3,426,475

4,222,614

23.2

10.3

Domestic Traffic

693,694

862,941

872,385

1.1

25.8


3,437,127

3,305,765

3,907,111

18.2

13.7

International Traffic

82,689

33,100

71,481

116.0

(13.6)


392,674

120,710

315,503

161.4

(19.7)

Colombia

941,985

600,040

1,329,580

121.6

41.1


4,578,218

3,001,934

6,226,749

107.4

36.0

Domestic Traffic

798,142

483,454

1,102,037

128.0

38.1


3,898,187

2,602,251

5,260,381

102.1

34.9

International Traffic

143,843

116,586

227,543

95.2

58.2


680,031

399,683

966,368

141.8

42.1

Total Traffic

4,567,358

3,969,317

5,500,253

38.6

20.4


22,971,248

16,170,467

26,067,801

61.2

13.5

Domestic Traffic

2,958,680

2,649,230

3,523,975

33.0

19.1


13,813,196

11,230,627

15,971,403

42.2

15.6

International Traffic

1,608,678

1,320,087

1,976,278

49.7

22.9


9,158,052

4,939,840

10,096,398

104.4

10.2

Mexico Passenger Traffic












May

% Chg
2022vs
2021

% Chg
2022vs
2019


Year to date

% Chg
2022vs
2021

% Chg
2022vs
2019

2019

2021

2022


2019

2021

2022

Domestic Traffic

1,466,844

1,302,835

1,549,553

18.9

5.6


6,477,882

5,322,611

6,803,911

27.8

5.0

CUN

Cancun

792,854

797,780

876,242

9.8

10.5


3,437,052

3,258,643

3,811,066

17.0

10.9

CZM

Cozumel

20,852

10,667

10,786

1.1

(48.3)


79,459

46,321

65,178

40.7

(18.0)

HUX

Huatulco

67,938

57,450

81,217

41.4

19.5


302,344

217,503

354,344

62.9

17.2

MID

Merida

226,763

153,383

233,721

52.4

3.1


1,017,510

635,541

1,000,126

57.4

(1.7)

MTT

Minatitlan

12,453

9,196

8,408

(8.6)

(32.5)


58,497

37,161

37,479

0.9

(35.9)

OAX

Oaxaca

83,500

69,216

86,158

24.5

3.2


385,773

267,496

407,998

52.5

5.8

TAP

Tapachula

31,163

34,527

42,574

23.3

36.6


150,177

150,254

194,816

29.7

29.7

VER

Veracruz

122,445

91,952

106,140

15.4

(13.3)


555,526

374,773

476,129

27.0

(14.3)

VSA

Villahermosa

108,876

78,664

104,307

32.6

(4.2)


491,544

334,919

456,775

36.4

(7.1)

International Traffic

1,382,146

1,170,401

1,677,254

43.3

21.4


8,085,347

4,419,447

8,814,527

99.4

9.0

CUN

Cancun

1,327,014

1,095,433

1,589,007

45.1

19.7


7,594,936

4,159,275

8,313,443

99.9

9.5

CZM

Cozumel

19,919

35,147

39,031

11.1

95.9


202,711

126,938

210,469

65.8

3.8

HUX

Huatulco

2,891

1,378

2,482

80.1

(14.1)


97,694

8,208

54,651

565.8

(44.1)

MID

Merida

13,645

17,553

21,329

21.5

56.3


90,278

55,885

103,590

85.4

14.7

MTT

Minatitlan

659

461

830

80.0

25.9


3,035

2,106

4,386

108.3

44.5

OAX

Oaxaca

9,737

10,517

13,975

32.9

43.5


56,587

32,196

75,771

135.3

33.9

TAP

Tapachula

914

657

984

49.8

7.7


5,156

2,628

5,218

98.6

1.2

VER

Veracruz

5,627

6,673

7,578

13.6

34.7


26,784

23,706

35,938

51.6

34.2

VSA

Villahermosa

1,740

2,582

2,038

(21.1)

17.1


8,166

8,505

11,061

30.1

35.5

Traffic Total Mexico

2,848,990

2,473,236

3,226,807

30.5

13.3


14,563,229

9,742,058

15,618,438

60.3

7.2

CUN

Cancun

2,119,868

1,893,213

2,465,249

30.2

16.3


11,031,988

7,417,918

12,124,509

63.4

9.9

CZM

Cozumel

40,771

45,814

49,817

8.7

22.2


282,170

173,259

275,647

59.1

(2.3)

HUX

Huatulco

70,829

58,828

83,699

42.3

18.2


400,038

225,711

408,995

81.2

2.2

MID

Merida

240,408

170,936

255,050

49.2

6.1


1,107,788

691,426

1,103,716

59.6

(0.4)

MTT

Minatitlan

13,112

9,657

9,238

(4.3)

(29.5)


61,532

39,267

41,865

6.6

(32.0)

OAX

Oaxaca

93,237

79,733

100,133

25.6

7.4


442,360

299,692

483,769

61.4

9.4

TAP

Tapachula

32,077

35,184

43,558

23.8

35.8


155,333

152,882

200,034

30.8

28.8

VER

Veracruz

128,072

98,625

113,718

15.3

(11.2)


582,310

398,479

512,067

28.5

(12.1)

VSA

Villahermosa

110,616

81,246

106,345

30.9

(3.9)


499,710

343,424

467,836

36.2

(6.4)

Us Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)







May

% Chg
2022vs
2021

% Chg
2022vs
2019


Year to date

% Chg
2022vs
2021

% Chg
2022vs
2019


2019

2021

2022


2019

2021

2022

SJU Total

776,383

896,041

943,866

5.3

21.6


3,829,801

3,426,475

4,222,614

23.2

10.3

Domestic Traffic

693,694

862,941

872,385

1.1

25.8


3,437,127

3,305,765

3,907,111

18.2

13.7

International Traffic

82,689

33,100

71,481

116.0

(13.6)


392,674

120,710

315,503

161.4

(19.7)

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan












May

% Chg
2022vs
2021

% Chg
2022vs
2019


Year to date

% Chg
2022vs
2021

% Chg
2022vs
2019

2019

2021

2022


2019

2021

2022

Domestic Traffic

798,142

483,454

1,102,037

128.0

38.1


3,898,187

2,602,251

5,260,381

102.1

34.9

MDE

Rionegro

578,881

316,399

835,686

164.1

44.4


2,817,461

1,731,996

3,889,261

124.6

38.0

EOH

Medellin

84,467

64,425

97,299

51.0

15.2


419,264

330,195

481,752

45.9

14.9

MTR

Monteria

78,531

65,195

114,480

75.6

45.8


390,782

345,768

614,244

77.6

57.2

APO

Carepa

19,407

15,381

20,267

31.8

4.4


85,495

74,588

106,022

42.1

24.0

UIB

Quibdo

29,960

19,600

27,529

40.5

(8.1)


147,174

104,779

139,563

33.2

(5.2)

CZU

Corozal

6,896

2,454

6,776

176.1

(1.7)


38,011

14,925

29,539

97.9

(22.3)

International Traffic

143,843

116,586

227,543

95.2

58.2


680,031

399,683

966,368

141.8

42.1

MDE

Rionegro

143,843

116,586

227,543

95.2

58.2


680,031

399,683

966,368

141.8

42.1

EOH

Medellin












MTR

Monteria












APO

Carepa












UIB

Quibdo












CZU

Corozal












Traffic Total Colombia

941,985

600,040

1,329,580

121.6

41.1


4,578,218

3,001,934

6,226,749

107.4

36.0

MDE

Rionegro

722,724

432,985

1,063,229

145.6

47.1


3,497,492

2,131,679

4,855,629

127.8

38.8

EOH

Medellin

84467

64,425

97,299

51.0

15.2


419,264

330,195

481,752

45.9

14.9

MTR

Monteria

78,531

65,195

114,480

75.6

45.8


390,782

345,768

614,244

77.6

57.2

APO

Carepa

19,407

15,381

20,267

31.8

4.4


85,495

74,588

106,022

42.1

24.0

UIB

Quibdo

29,960

19,600

27,529

40.5

(8.1)


147,174

104,779

139,563

33.2

(5.2)

CZU

Corozal

6,896

2,454

6,776

176.1

(1.7)


38,011

14,925

29,539

97.9

(22.3)

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asur-announces-total-passenger-traffic-for-may-2022-301562094.html

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.