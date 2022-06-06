Our First Collaboration is set to Define the Individualism, Fun, Creativity, and Culture of the LGBTQ+ Community at the LA Pride 2022 Christina Aguilera x FUN WINE Pop-Up

MIAMI and LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Miami-born Fun Wine announces that Christina Aguilera will join the team as Chief Culture Officer. The company, famed for its ready-to-go wine cocktails, has been committed to encouraging creative self-expression since its origins. Working alongside the company's Founder & CEO, Joe Peleg, Aguilera will also help Fun Wine continue its global expansion across Europe and Asia.

Leading up to her headlining performance at this year's LA Pride Festival, Christina Aguilera will host a merchandise pop-up in Los Angeles in partnership with Fun Wine on June 9th and 10th. There will be an exclusive invite-only pre-opening event on the evening of June 8th where media, influencers, and friends & family will be invited. At this pop-up, customers will have first access to Christina's pride-themed merchandise and the exclusive chance to taste Fun Wine.

Christina Aguilera, Chief Culture Officer at Fun Wine, said of her appointment:

"I am thrilled with this opportunity to be Fun Wine's, Chief Culture Officer. In addition to being a wine enthusiast, I am a believer in encouraging self-expression, which aligns with Fun Wine's colorful and creative aesthetic. My first collaboration with the brand will kick off my role as Chief Culture Officer in the most special way, as we celebrate individualism, fun, creativity, and culture with the LGBTQ+ Community for Pride Month on June 8th, 9th and 10th at our Merch Pop-Up Shop!"

FUN WINE ANNOUNCES ICONIC MUSIC ARTIST CHRISTINA AGUILERA AS “CHIEF CULTURE OFFICER” (PRNewswire)

Founder & CEO of Fun Wine, Joe Peleg shares:

"At the heart of the brand has always been this belief that finding and expressing yourself can and should be fun. There is no better person to take this position than Christina as she personifies everything that we care about. We will see Christina spring into action via our first project at LA Pride in June, which will be followed by a packed roster of activities that will take Fun Wine from strength to strength and create a positive change for everyone that the brand touches. Welcome to the team, Christina!"

About Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera is a Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter renowned for her powerful voice and hit songs. Throughout her career, she has sold more than 43 million records worldwide. Aguilera has achieved five No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart making her the fourth female artist to top the chart over three consecutive decades (the 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s). She has won six Grammy Awards, including one Latin Grammy Award. She has also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and holds the prestigious honor of being the only artist under the age of 30 included in Rolling Stone Magazine's list of the 100 greatest singers of all time. Additionally, in 2021 she received the inaugural Music Icon Award at the People's Choice Awards. Aguilera continues to use her voice for good, having served as the global spokesperson for Yum! Brands' World Hunger Relief effort since 2009 has helped raise over $150 million for the World Food Program and other hunger relief agencies. She continues to be represented by Roc Nation, CAA, and imPRint. www.christinaaguilera.com

About Fun Wine

Fun Wine is a Miami-born, flavor-first, good-to-go wine cocktail pursuing fun through the inspiration of self-expression. Each of the six all-natural ingredient flavors is full of life, bursting with personality, and individuality as well as an unmatchable flavor that packs a punch with only 59 calories per 5oz pour and is sweetened with Monk Fruit. Fun Wine flavors include Peach Passion Moscato™, Coconut Pineapple Chardonnay™, Strawberry Rosé Moscato™, and Sangria as well as The Cafe Graffiti Collection™ - Espresso Cabernet™ and Cappuccino Chardonnay™. Each flavor is sold in a beautifully designed 750 mL glass bottle and 330 mL aluminum bottles. Visit Funwine.com or @funwineofficial to learn more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fun Wine