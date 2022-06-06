Michael Kreutzer joins InnovoPro as the new Chief Commercial Officer of North America

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InnovoPro , the leading chickpea ingredient Food Tech company, welcomes Michael Kreutzer as their new Chief Commercial Officer of North America. Michael is a biotechnology and food industry veteran with a significant track record of sales and marketing success. As the Chief Commercial Officer, he will be responsible for overseeing all commercial activities in the United States and Canada.

With over 18 years of commercial experience, Michael spent the last eight years at Novozymes, a global biotechnology company, leading sales and regional marketing of biological solutions across food and industrial markets. Over the last four years, Michael served as Novozymes' Sales and Marketing Director leading the company's Food and Beverage business operations across the Americas. He played an active role in developing and executing the sales and marketing strategy in the region and held global responsibility for several of the company's largest food and beverage customers. Prior to Novozymes, Michael worked at GE Energy as an Account Manager in the Power and Water division. During his time there, he honed his technical sales and marketing skills by building value propositions and technical solutions for diverse industrial business segments, including chemical production, power generation, and food and beverage manufacturing.

As InnovoPro's newest Chief Commercial Officer for North America, Michael will develop and execute the corporate marketing and sales strategy in North America by translating InnovoPro's overall business objectives into marketing strategies that drive revenue.

"North America is one of our main target markets and represents significant growth potential for InnovoPro," said Taly Nechushtan, CEO of InnovoPro. "Michael brings incredible experience to his role as CCO, and we are thrilled to have him leading the North American team on this growth journey. We are confident he will bring great value to the company and its stakeholders."

"I'm excited to start my next challenge with such an innovative company. InnovoPro has already established itself as a leader of the new emerging chickpea protein category, and I'm incredibly humbled to join the team," said Michael. "I look forward to implementing InnovoPro's extensive strategic plan to expand their chickpea protein offerings here in the United States and Canada."

About InnovoPro

InnovoPro is committed to bringing unique plant-based protein ingredients to the global food & beverage market, for creating nutritious, tasty, and sustainable food products. With an excellent nutritional profile, "free from" properties and wide usability in the food industry, InnovoPro's CP-Pro 70® concentrate is the best choice for the growing plant-based protein market. Now, with its growing recognition and infrastructure, InnovoPro is in the best position to scale up its innovative solutions worldwide.

