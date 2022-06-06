Terex to Present at Stifel's 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference

NORWALK, Conn., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) announced today that company leadership will participate in a fireside chat at Stifel's 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference. They will speak at 9:10 AM ET on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

The live webcast will be accessible on the Terex Investor Relations website at https://investors.terex.com.

