Whitney Economics & Square Root Group, LLC Partner to Offer Full-Scale Cannabis & Hemp Economic Analysis & Policy Support!

PORTLAND, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Internationally renowned hemp and cannabis data and economic research firm Whitney Economics announces a partnership with cutting-edge cannabis policy firm Square Root Group, LLC to offer full-scale economic analysis and policy solutions to improve the performance of U.S. and global cannabis marketplaces.

This exciting collaboration provides innovative tools to industry stakeholders and governments at all levels at an important time in the national discussion on cannabis reform. While the federal debate continues, the diversity of policy approaches across 37 legal cannabis states + D.C. has made regulatory and market functionality elusive for most cannabis businesses and the patients and consumers they serve.

Today cannabis companies face an expensive and ever-changing patchwork of state and local compliance challenges across taxes & fees, zoning & land use and licensing. Meanwhile, consumers are left with a marketplace offering questionably safe, unaffordable cannabis and cannabis products from an extremely limited number of licensed retailers.

What are the appropriate policy solutions to address these challenges? What modifications can be made to existing frameworks to meet government and industry goals for equity, public health and safety and economic opportunity? What is the best way for local governments to receive education and training on effective cannabis policy?

"Local regulators face the daunting task of implementing state policies, with little to no guidance on how to do so", Beau Whitney said. "With the data and economic impact knowledge from Whitney Economics combined with extensive governmental policy expertise that Square Root Group, LLC brings, our products will help local officials ramp up programs quickly, and avoid the many pitfalls along the way."

The new partnership between Whitney Economics and Square Root Group offers governments and businesses deep insights to remove the guess work from reform, and provides unique solutions to optimize cannabis and hemp markets for governments, businesses, communities and consumers.

Through economic and policy analysis of new and existing markets, proposed legislative and regulatory changes, comprehensive reviews of key market and policy deficiencies and proposed solutions, Whitney Economics & Square Root Group are excited to share an unprecedented and complete approach to improving cannabis policy at every level of government.

To learn more contact: info@squarerootgroup.com or Beau@whitneyeconomics.com

Contact: Dustin McDonald

(202) 412-5254

dustin@squarerootgroup.com

