App Science™ Is Now "Verified by TAG" as Legitimate Participant in Digital Ad Supply Chain

TORONTO, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), a leading provider of Connected TV ("CTV") software solutions, validated by performance, today announced that its wholly-owned App Science™ ("App Science") business completed the process necessary to become "Verified by TAG" and included in the TAG Registry by the Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG), an advertising industry initiative created to fight criminal activity and strengthen brand safety in the digital advertising supply chain.

"Insuring we are championing initiatives that propel trust and transparency in digital media has been mission critical for Sabio Holdings and App Science," stated Jon Stimmel, Sabio's Chief Growth Officer. "We are proud to join TAG and their community in hopes to empower by collaborating and educating each other for greater brand safety and increased media performance."

App Science has become "Verified by TAG" by completing a proprietary background check and review process powered by Dun & Bradstreet and subsequent approval by TAG that verifies companies as legitimate participants in the digital advertising supply chain. After completing that process, a company becomes part of the searchable "TAG Registry" of trusted industry participants, and it receives a unique TAG-ID that it can use to communicate its status and identify ads to trading partners in the supply chain.

"As an agnostic cross screen measurement solution, it is of utmost importance for App Science to provide a trustworthy and transparent platform. TAG provides that accountability and we look forward to continuing to provide the digital advertising industry confidence in working together," said Helen Lum, EVP of App Science.

As the digital advertising ecosystem continues to be the subject of safety and security concerns, it has become increasingly crucial for critical players to execute against their dedication to fighting fraud and other supply chain challenges through TAG's Certified Against Fraud, Certified Against Malware, and Brand Safety Certified programs. "Verified by TAG" status is a prerequisite for application to those programs, as well as TAG's shared resources and industry engagement programs.

The Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG) is a global initiative focused on increasing trust and fighting criminal activity within the digital advertising industry. TAG advances its mission of eliminating fraudulent traffic, facilitating the share of threat intelligence, and promoting brand safety by connecting industry leaders, analyzing threats, and sharing best practices on an international scale. The 700+ member organization includes the world's largest and most influential brands, agencies, publishers, and ad tech providers.

About Sabio

Sabio Holdings Inc. is a technology provider in the high-growth advertising areas of connected TV ("CTV") and over-the-top ("OTT") streaming, where viewership in 2022 is expected to rise to over 221 million users in the United States CTV market alone. Sabio's full CTV/OTT technology stack and services enables global distribution, monetizes, and provides analytics for content creator CTV/OTT apps and the brands and agencies that want to partner with them. Sabio's wholly-owned subsidiaries include Vidillion Corp. ("Vidillion"), a CTV/OTT technology pioneer (whose business was acquired subsequent to year-end) that creates and distributes ad-supported CTV/OTT apps on platforms such as Roku, Vizio, Amazon Fire, Disney + and others. In addition, the Company's wholly owned Sabio, Inc. subsidiary works with major brands and agencies, through its propriety Demand Side Platform (DSP) and ad server, to provide targeted campaign solutions to top agencies and the brands they represent by filling the ad slots in Vidillion and other non-Vidillion CTV/OTT apps. Lastly, its wholly owned AppScience, Inc. ("App Science") subsidiary, powered by its App Science™ Data Management Platform ("DMP"), has pioneered a privacy compliant, noncookie cross screen household graph of 55 million validated homes that connects insights between mobile apps, CTV/OTT apps, podcast data, along with other data points to better understand consumer behaviors at scale.

