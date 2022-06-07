Fig, the Food as Medicine Company, Calls on Food Manufacturers to List #EveryIngredient

The Fig team puts forward a petition and pledge to finally bring greater ingredient transparency & accountability to the food industry

SAN DIEGO, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The team behind Fig, the most comprehensive food scanner and discovery app available, has launched a pledge and petition calling on food manufacturers to list #EveryIngredient on their product labels. The Fig team is on a mission to simplify daily living for the estimated 100 million people in America with food allergies and other dietary restrictions. Ingredient transparency is a critical step.

Right now, over 50% of food products on grocery store shelves contain at least one vague ingredient such as "natural flavors," "spices," and "food starch." To the untrained eye, an ingredient like "natural flavors" looks fine. But those two words can hide thousands of ingredients—everything from additives to animal byproducts—that can cause hours wasted contacting brands, or worse, life-threatening reactions.

The long-needed #EveryIngredient movement calls on food manufacturers to tell consumers every single ingredient in their products—ideally printed on the label, and at the very least when contacted. There is also a consumer-facing petition to inspire people affected to sign, share and galvanize support around the movement and its basic, but necessary demands.

That's it.® and Gourmend Foods, two brands at the forefront of the ingredient transparency movement, have already shown their commitment to consumers by being the first to sign the pledge.

"We didn't hesitate to become one of the first food brands to sign the #EveryIngredient pledge with Fig," said Dr. Lior Lewensztain, founder and CEO of That's it.® "Consumers deserve transparency with the ingredients they're putting in their bodies, and we applaud Fig for demanding that food manufacturers stop hiding behind vague terms and unclear ingredient lists."

The Fig team, a group of people with their own dietary restrictions, was inspired to create a platform to help millions of other people like them scan, shop, and search the world of food with ease, regardless of dietary needs. In doing so, they are starting a movement to normalize talking about dietary restrictions and making real change at every level.

"We're excited to be helping over 180,000 people like us with dietary restrictions find food they can eat," says Tyler Scheviak from the Fig team. "But Fig is only as helpful and accurate as food manufacturers are transparent. That's why we're calling on the industry to tell consumers every ingredient in their products. There is too much on the line for anything less than the whole truth."

Manufacturers can sign the pledge at www.foodisgood.com/ingredient-transparency-pledge . Consumers can sign the petition at www.everyingredient.org .

Learn more about Fig at www.foodisgood.com .

About Fig

Fig is a venture-backed technology company created by a group of people with dietary restrictions passionate about helping everyone live their best through food.

