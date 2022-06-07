Iscoe Law Firm Reminds Boaters About the Dangers Around Water

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Iscoe Law Firm, one of Florida's leading personal injury attorney teams, wants to remind Florida boaters that many devastating accidents happen on or near water. Boating accidents can also happen when people rent or buy defective motorized water vehicles or don't receive adequate safety training and education prior to using them.

Iscoe Law Firm (PRNewsfoto/Iscoe Law) (PRNewswire)

When an injury accident occurs and someone is at fault, there are legal options to consider. Don't let an already derailed vacation be made even worse with steep medical bills, lost income from missed work, and pain and suffering. Reach out to a skilled Iscoe Law boating accident lawyer to explain the legal options available following your jet ski, boating, or personal watercraft accident.

"After a boat or jet ski accident, the steps you take can impact your injury and your claim both now and many years into the future," said Gary T. Iscoe, Esq. Founding Partner of Iscoe Law Firm. "First, anyone injured in an accident should seek medical care. If the injuries are life-threatening, an ambulance should be called. Accept any treatment the doctor prescribes immediately after your injuries and throughout the course of your treatment. This will help protect your injury claim."

You will also want to contact an Iscoe Law boating accident attorney as soon as possible. They can help you collect and preserve evidence in your case, protect you from insurance companies who don't want to pay on your claim, and ensure that your injury claim is paid within the four-year personal injury claim statute of limitations window.

About Iscoe Law

Since 1991, Gary T. Iscoe, a Trial Lawyer, has been dedicated to holding the powerful accountable for taking advantage of the powerless. From representing clients in serious injury cases, wrongful death cases, class actions, and other lawsuits including medical malpractice, and product liability. Gary and his team understand Florida's complex personal injury laws.

Iscoe Law fights hard for the injured and holds auto insurers like State Farm, Allstate, Progressive, GEICO, Liberty Mutual accountable for the pain and suffering, medical expenses, lost wages, and other damages suffered by its clients.

Iscoe Law offers a free initial consultation at one's home, office, hotel, or hospital. For more information or schedule a free consultation, call 800-800-6500 or visit www.iscoelaw.com

