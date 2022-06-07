PayDay Employer Solutions Announces New Software

BELLMAWR, N.J., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PayDay Employer Solutions, a boutique employer services provider, announced today that the company is implementing a new, more robust Human Capital Management (HCM) software platform.

PayDay Employer Solutions of Bellmawr, NJ acquires StarPay Payroll & HR Solutions of Long Island, bringing client roster to over 3000. (PRNewsfoto/PayDay Employer Solutions) (PRNewswire)

The new software, isolved People Cloud, will provide PayDay customers with end to end management of the entire range of human resources functions from recruitment to onboarding to benefit enrollment to time tracking and payroll in one place. PayDay will be rolling out the new platform this year while keeping their current software, Evolution, for clients who prefer it. The company's two-platform strategy stems from its focus on excellence in service.

"We always want to do what's best for our clients, said Renee Deal, partner and president. "We have grown significantly, and are still growing. Some of our clients love what we have now, but some of our clients need more. Clients that need more get more."

With this year's acquisition of StarPay and ramping up for the new software, PayDay has grown from 17 employees in 2020 to over 40 currently and now services over 3000 customers. Services include payroll, benefits administration, workers compensation, onboarding, applicant tracking, employee scheduling, time and labor, full-service outsourced human resource, payroll tax, restaurant payroll and 401K.

Now is a good time for companies to look into the employee retention credit from the IRS. This is a $2600 per employee credit, not a loan, that many companies haven't taken advantage of yet, leaving that money on the table. Deal offers weekly tips like this on her #TipTuesday videos on Payday's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/paydayes .

About PayDay Employer Solutions

PayDay Employer Solutions is a boutique payroll service with a concentration on small to medium size businesses. Founded in 2010 by payroll executives with over 30 years of industry experience, PayDay's mission is to meet the individual needs of its clients through customization, customer service, and competitive pricing. In 2019, PayDay was ranked 2767 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. For more information, visit www.paydayes.com .

For more information, contact:

Renee Deal

610-233-6122

rdeal@paydayes.com

