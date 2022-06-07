Progressive data firm Grassroots Analytics invests $20,000 to provide more affordable campaign videos to Democratic campaigns

WASHINGTON, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grassroots Analytics today announced its latest venture – Grassroots Analytics (GA) Media) – a new approach to creating campaign videos at an affordable cost. GA Media's aim is to captivate audiences and showcase candidates' stories, driving both eyeballs and new donors to campaigns.

Grassroots Analytics deployed an initial investment of $20,000 to the media venture. In line with their mission of providing innovative data solutions to amplify forward-thinking voices, GA Media provides video curation and development services to Democratic campaigns up and down the ballot. GA Media is a full-service, ideation to implementation venture, from script writing, direction and production, and videography to branding and social media deployment.

Grassroots Analytics Media is led by creative director Shefa Ahsan, a photographer and filmmaker who is passionate about progressive politics.

"From an early age I had a camera strapped around my neck, documenting and capturing moments that meant something to me," says Ahsan. "As I got older, I kept making films and I noticed the impact that they have on the people watching them. They have the power to be a direct, emotional connection to its viewers – making them sad, happy, inspired, and enraged. This impact, in combination with my passion for progressive politics, led me to explore this venture within Grassroots Analytics."

Designed to increase access to affordable marketing tools in progressive spaces, GA Media provides its services at cost to the campaign. The team travels to the campaign, provides on-the-ground instruction and production, and helps deploy the video once edited. The edited film, B-roll, and still shots all belong to the campaign at the project's culmination. Since its initial funding, GA Media has performed three test projects, all of which have been received positively by campaign and audiences alike.

One of the campaigns that worked with GA Media said of the process: "The team made everything very easy for our campaign – they took on script writing, video design and storyboarding, and more. GA Media helped us design a video within our campaign budget and was very transparent about cost – no hidden fees whatsoever."

To learn more about GA Media, see previous work developed, or to have a video made for your campaign, please visit grassrootsanalyticsmedia.com.

About Grassroots Analytics

Grassroots Analytics, founded in 2017, began as a political data company. Now the industry leader in qualified contact information, political preference analysis, biographical details, and net worth data, the company operates a high-end consumer database of left-leaning Americans. Since 2019, Grassroots Analytics has held a majority political data market share, and now jointly owns and operates several innovative consumer data companies.

