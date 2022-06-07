Shin-Matsudo Central General Hospital Select's ViewRay's MRIdian® MRI-Guided Radiation Therapy System to Expand Access to Precision Radiation Therapy

CLEVELAND, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) today announced that Shin-Matsudo Central General Hospital has purchased a MRIdian MRI-guided radiation therapy system for installation at Shin-Matsudo Accuracy Radiation Therapy (SMART) Center in Japan. This is the third MRIdian system in Japan intended to help address an unmet need with a growing population and an increasing rate of cancer patients in Toukatsu. The center expects to begin patient treatments in the early Fall of 2023.

With a population of three million in the Toukatsu area, there is a potential shortage of radiation treatment facilities. The addition of a MRIdian system is intended to help address this issue by providing cutting-edge radiation to local patients. The hospital intends to utilize MRIdian's full capabilities including stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) and hypofractionated radiation delivery, as well as on-table adaptive therapy, for various indications with an emphasis on those that require extreme precision such as pancreas, prostate, lung, and oligometastatic disease.

"I believe that introduction of cutting-edge radiation therapy systems such as MRIdian to our hospital will bring a great deal of value to the local patients. MRIdian's ability to track tissue real time with automated beam gating will offer the precision necessary to treat a growing number of patients. As the director of the hospital, I am very much proud that our medical team, centered on Dr. Jun Itami, can offer the best medical care to the society," said Dr. Ryota Matsuo, Hospital Director, Shin-Matsudo Central General Hospital.

"The crisis of a growing population of cancer patients cannot be solved without expanding access to innovative technologies that increase treatment options for patients who need personalized cancer therapy for a variety of hard-to-target cancers," said Paul Ziegler, Chief Commercial Officer of ViewRay. "This expansion in Japan reduces barriers by increasing access and further builds equity within their healthcare system."

The MRIdian system provides oncologists outstanding anatomical visualization through diagnostic-quality MR images and the ability to adapt a radiation therapy plan to the targeted cancer with the patient on the table. This combination allows physicians to define tight treatment margins to avoid unnecessary radiation exposure of vulnerable organs-at-risk and healthy tissue and allows the delivery of ablative radiation doses in five or fewer treatment sessions, without relying on implanted markers. By providing real-time continuous tracking of the target and organs-at-risk, MRIdian enables automatic gating of the radiation beam if the target moves outside the user-defined margins. This allows for delivery of the prescribed dose to the target, while sparing surrounding healthy tissue and critical structures, which results in minimizing toxicities typically associated with conventional radiation therapy.

To date, over 22,000 patients have been treated with MRIdian. Currently, 51 MRIdian systems are installed at hospitals around the world where they are used to treat a wide variety of solid tumors and are the focus of numerous ongoing research efforts. MRIdian has been the subject of hundreds of peer-reviewed publications, scientific meeting abstracts, and presentations. For a list of treatment centers, please visit: https://viewray.com/find-mridian-mri-guided-radiation-therapy/

Safety Statement

The MRIdian Linac System is not appropriate for all patients, including those who are not candidates for magnetic resonance imaging. Radiation treatments may cause side effects that can vary depending on the part of the body being treated. The most frequent ones are typically temporary and may include, but are not limited to, irritation to the respiratory, digestive, urinary, or reproductive systems; fatigue; nausea; skin irritation; and hair loss. In some patients, side effects can be severe. Treatment sessions may vary in complexity and duration. Radiation treatment is not appropriate for all cancers. You should discuss the potential for side effects and their severity as well as the benefits of radiation and magnetic resonance imaging with your doctor to make sure radiation treatment is right for you.

Disclaimer: The opinions and clinical experiences discussed herein are specific to the featured physicians and are for information purposes only. Nothing in this material is intended to provide specific medical advice or to take the place of written law or regulations. Results of treatment presented in this press release are not indicative of typical or future results.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY), designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian® MRI-Guided Radiation Therapy System. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purpose-built to address specific challenges, including beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns that potentially may arise when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams. ViewRay and MRIdian are registered trademarks of ViewRay, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, ViewRay's financial guidance for the full year 2022, anticipated future orders, anticipated future operating and financial performance, treatment results, therapy adoption, innovation, and the performance of the MRIdian systems. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability to commercialize the MRIdian Linac System, demand for ViewRay's products, the ability to convert backlog into revenue, the timing of delivery of ViewRay's products, the timing, length, and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its impacts across our businesses on demand, our operations and global supply chains, disruptions in the supply or changes in costs of raw materials, labor, product components or transportation services as a result of inflation, the results and other uncertainties associated with clinical trials, the ability to raise the additional funding needed to continue to pursue ViewRay's business and product development plans, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies, competition in the industry in which ViewRay operates, and overall market conditions. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to ViewRay's business in general, see ViewRay's current and future reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as updated periodically with the Company's other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and ViewRay assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

