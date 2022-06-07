Teneral Cellars Launches Title IX 50th Anniversary Collection in Partnership with the Billie Jean King Leadership Initiative

$5 from every sale of the "The Perfect Match" All In Zinfandel, Rosé and Tempranillo collection goes to the Billie Jean King Leadership Initiative to empower women and promote gender and racial equity

FAIR PLAY, Calif., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Teneral Cellars , a purpose-driven, women-owned winery based in northern California, announced the launch of "The Perfect Match" Collection, developed in partnership with Billie Jean King's Leadership Initiative, to celebrate 50 years of Title IX and revolutionary equality bills that protect fundamental human rights serve as a means of protection for people who may face abuse or neglect because of their gender, sexuality, or race.

“The Perfect Match” Collection (PRNewswire)

$5 from every sale of Teneral Cellars' "The Perfect Match" collection goes to the Billie Jean King Leadership Initiative

"The accomplishments of athletes like Billie Jean King have shown us that profound social change is possible through powerful pairings—like sports, women and wine," says Jill Osur, founder and CEO of Teneral Cellars. "When we think about the next 50 years of gender equality, we envision a world that embraces inclusivity in every sense, including girls and women of color, those who identify as gender non-conforming, LGBTQIA+, those who are disabled, and from rural or lower-income communities. We must continue to educate and inspire action from those who support our shared vision."

For every bottle of All In Zinfandel that's sold from "The Perfect Match" collection, $5 will go to the Billie Jean King Leadership Initiative , which was founded in 2014 by sports champions and social activists Billie Jean King and Ilana Kloss. The Billie Jean King Leadership Initiative aims to create a world where workplaces are free of discrimination and inequality. Teneral Cellars joins Billie Jean King Leadership Initiative in support of Demand IX and a group coordinated by the Title IX Anniversary Coalition–composed of National Women's Law Center, Women's Sports Foundation and other key youth and community leaders–to increase the pace of change toward equity and fairness for all, starting with 1 million signatures on its pledge .

"The Billie Jean King Leadership Initiative is proud to partner with Teneral Cellars and use our collective platforms to advocate for equal rights and opportunities for everyone," said Billie Jean King. "As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX, we are reminded that while progress has been made, there is more work to do."

An additional 5 percent of profits from the collection will go to the Women of the Vine & Spirits Foundation to support Teneral Cellars' scholarship fund for women in wine. Given that only ten percent of winemakers are women, and female sommeliers make only 70 cents for every dollar that their male counterparts earn, this scholarship fund helps disrupt gender inequality by funding scholarship opportunities that advance the careers of women—especially women of color, who are significantly under-represented in the winemaking industry.

The Perfect Match Collection is now available on http://teneralcellars.com . Tasting notes are provided by Master Sommelier Emily Wines, and bottle artwork is created by American Artist, Activist and the Founder of Sheroes , TL Duryea :

All In Zinfandel, Sierra Foothills, California :. A touch of extra bottle age makes for a complex wine that bursts with all the classic Zinfandel flavors. Sun-sweet black cherries, smoked plum, and boysenberry pie flavors are contrasted by cola, tootsie roll, and dark chocolate. Elegant oak notes of baking spice and vanilla show strong on the finish of this rich, mouth-filling wine. It's the perfect go-to red wine for your Summer barbeque. :. A touch of extra bottle age makes for a complex wine that bursts with all the classic Zinfandel flavors. Sun-sweet black cherries, smoked plum, and boysenberry pie flavors are contrasted by cola, tootsie roll, and dark chocolate. Elegant oak notes of baking spice and vanilla show strong on the finish of this rich, mouth-filling wine. It's the perfect go-to red wine for your Summer barbeque.

2020 Tempranillo, Fair Play, California : Generous red and black fruits abound in this classic Spanish varietal. Stewed plums, sun-warmed raspberries, and the juiciest of cherries contrast with dusty dark cocoa, mushroom, and vanilla. On the palate, the wine is plump, lush, and mouth-filling with dense, firm tannins that are both firm and velvety. We're so proud that our Tempranillo was a Silver Award Winner at the 2022 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition! : Generous red and black fruits abound in this classic Spanish varietal. Stewed plums, sun-warmed raspberries, and the juiciest of cherries contrast with dusty dark cocoa, mushroom, and vanilla. On the palate, the wine is plump, lush, and mouth-filling with dense, firm tannins that are both firm and velvety. We're so proud that our Tempranillo was a Silver Award Winner at the 2022 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition!

2021 Rosé, Sierra Foothills, California : Bright and fresh, this Provence style Rose is packed with strawberry, watermelon and hibiscus flavors. A little skin contact during winemaking gives the wine a pleasant hint of tannins. The velvety texture is matched with mouthwatering acidity and a long, fruit-laden finish. Bright and fresh, this Provence style Rose is packed with strawberry, watermelon and hibiscus flavors. A little skin contact during winemaking gives the wine a pleasant hint of tannins. The velvety texture is matched with mouthwatering acidity and a long, fruit-laden finish.

About Teneral Cellars

Teneral Cellars is a women-owned and operated producer of sustainable, award-winning wines. The company donates 10% of profits to organizations that empower women and promote gender and racial equity.

Teneral Cellars Media Contact:

Amy Jackson

amy@talesplash.com

Teneral Cellars digital wine company producing incredible wine for a community of like-minded womxn who sip, create, and act with purpose. (PRNewsfoto/Teneral Cellars) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Teneral Cellars