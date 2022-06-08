1440 Foods Appoints Azania Andrews as Chief Executive Officer

1440 Foods is a newly formed company resulting from 4x4 Capital's acquisition of the sports and active nutrition division of The Bountiful Company.

CPG veteran Andrews will oversee the company's portfolio of health and wellness brands in one of the fastest-growing CPG sectors focused on healthier snacking.

NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 4x4 Capital, a New York-based investment platform focused on building value for companies in the consumer, services, and industrials sectors, has announced Azania Andrews as chief executive officer of 1440 Foods, a new company formed to manage and grow a winning portfolio of sports and active nutrition brands acquired by 4x4 Capital from The Bountiful Company. Andrews will work closely with 4x4 Capital's partners and a team of commercial leaders formerly of The Bountiful Company to increase market share and distribution in a high-potential, $16 billion category growing double-digits.

Andrews is an accomplished business, marketing, and digital leader with a successful track record of establishing and growing iconic brands. In her most recent role as Vice President, Consumer Connections at Anheuser Busch, Andrews oversaw paid media, sports and entertainment partnerships, and experiential marketing for the company's industry-leading portfolio of beverage brands. In her nine-year tenure at Anheuser-Busch, Andrews also led business and commercial strategy for Michelob ULTRA, transforming the beer into the fastest-growing brand in America by repositioning it to focus on active lifestyles and better-for-you choices.

"Azania's track record and reputation as a business and brand builder are unparalleled, and we are thrilled to have her at the helm of 1440 Foods. During our time working together at Anheuser-Busch, Azania successfully evolved Michelob ULTRA's positioning as a healthier beer for active consumers, transforming it into the fastest growing brand in America while the rest of the beer market remains in steady decline. We look forward to supporting her vision and strategic plan for growing 1440 Foods and our portfolio of strong brands," said Alex Medicis, Co-Founder of 4x4 Capital.

In her new role, effective immediately, Andrews will be tasked with building a New York City-based team and executing her strategy to evolve and grow 1440 Foods' portfolio of established, complementary health and wellness brands: Pure Protein® bars, powders, and shakes; Body Fortress® high efficacy protein powders; MET-Rx® high-performance meal replacements; and Balance®, a lifestyle brand focused on balanced nutrition. Pure Protein® is already the #2 ready-to-eat protein bar on the market, and MET-Rx® is the #1 meal replacement bar in the US, according to IRI data.

"I'm incredibly energized to join 1440 Foods as CEO and apply my global CPG experience and consumer insights to the high-potential functional food sector, " said Andrews. "We have before us a unique opportunity to drive differentiation and profitability in a category that is ripe for innovation and growth, and I'm more than up for the challenge. I look forward to building a diverse, talented team and elevating our portfolio of powerhouse brands focused on shaping the future of healthy snacking and fueling a more active world."

Previously, Andrews held management and strategy roles at WPP, Young & Rubicam, Schematic, PepsiCo, and the Robin Hood Foundation. She earned a Master of Business Administration at Harvard Business School, where she was Co-Chair of the African American Student Union Conference, and a Bachelor of Arts in Urban Students at Stanford University, where she was awarded the John Gardner Fellowship in Public Service and was a Varsity athlete. She is the recipient of multiple awards, including a 2021 Titanium Cannes Lion, and was named Ad Week's Most Powerful Women in Sports in 2021 and Ad Age Women to Watch in 2019.

About 1440 Foods

1440 Foods is a sports and active nutrition company on a mission to inspire and fuel a more active world with a focused portfolio of accessible, great-tasting health and wellness brands: Pure Protein® nutrition bars; Body Fortress® high efficacy protein powders; MET-Rx® high-performance meal replacements; and Balance®, a lifestyle brand focused on balanced nutrition. Based on the notion that every minute counts 1440 Foods seeks to power all 1440 minutes of the day to help people make the most of the moments that define their lives.

About 4x4 Capital

4x4 Capital is an investment platform focused on building value for companies in the consumer, services, and industrial sectors. We combine deep management expertise with an investment and operational track record across multi-billion-dollar brands worldwide. Our partners' extensive operational experience and systematic approach to managing businesses and scaling growth drive our long-term view on value creation.

