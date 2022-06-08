B-Stock Announces ReverseLogix as Returns Management Solutions Partner

Unique Partnership Allows Retailers to Seamlessly Resell Product Returns While Providing Customers with Unparalleled Convenience Across ReCommerce Experience



BURLINGAME, Calif., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReverseLogix, a provider of end-to-end returns management systems, today announced a partnership with B-Stock, the world's largest business-to-business marketplace for returned, excess, and other liquidation merchandise. The partnership provides merchants with ReverseLogix's powerful returns management solution (RMS) that empowers sellers to centrally manage eCommerce product returns with B-Stock's industry-leading platform to sell and buy customer returns, overstock, and other excess merchandise.

As consumers spend more time and money shopping online, retailers are looking to technology to help them orchestrate and automate product returns operations. With global eCommerce sales estimated to top $7 trillion dollars by 2025 (Statista), reverse logistics technology presents a significant opportunity for organizations to offer a well-managed customer experience beyond the initial point of sale through a returns experience that is easy for the customer and cost-efficient for the retailer.

"In today's eCommerce-driven world, returns management is critical to improving profitability and delivering a superior customer experience," said Gaurav Saran, CEO of ReverseLogix. "From providing a totally self-service returns initiation to streamlining returns processing in the warehouse, to after-sales care and resale, the ReverseLogix RMS directly addresses the need for better consumer returns experiences and more efficient returns management operations. We are thrilled to collaborate with B-Stock who, like ReverseLogix, is focused on delivering solutions that deliver true business value."

"As a 2-sided marketplace, B-Stock provides business value to the world's largest retailers and manufacturers by allowing them to outsource their returns process to B-Stock to drive high recovery, and operational efficiency, at a fraction of the cost it would require managing the process internally," said Sean Cleland, Vice President to Sales and Partnerships. "In addition to the value to large sellers, B-Stock empowers the entrepreneurs of commerce in the form of the growing number of medium to small businesses who bid and buy on B-Stock to secure the inventory they need for their resell businesses. B-Stock's platform and recommerce expertise, combined with ReverseLogix returns management software, provides an innovative approach to optimize the entire returns process."

About B-Stock

B-Stock is the world's largest B2B recommerce marketplace for excess [or surplus] merchandise. Businesses of all sizes leverage the B-Stock platform to sell and buy customer returns, overstock, and other excess merchandise. Our customers range from the world's largest brands and retailers (including nine of the top 10 U.S. retailers) who want best-in-class inventory management to entrepreneurs looking to source valuable merchandise for their resale businesses. B-Stock believes there is tremendous value in and demand for this inventory – no matter the category, condition, or location. We pride ourselves on empowering the entrepreneurs and innovators of commerce. Having completed over 225,000 transactions in 2021, B-Stock gives buyers a simple and direct way to buy valuable products and offers sellers a trusted replacement for traditional liquidation while boosting operational efficiency, recovery rates, and cycle time.

About ReverseLogix

ReverseLogix is the only end-to-end, centralized, and fully integrated returns management system built specifically for retail, ecommerce, manufacturing and 3PL organizations. Whether B2B, B2C or hybrid, the ReverseLogix platform facilitates, manages, and reports on the entire returns' lifecycle. Organizations that rely on ReverseLogix deliver a vastly superior customer returns experience, save employee time with faster workflows, and increase profits with 360⁰ insight into returns data. For more information, visit https://www.reverselogix.com/

