LEADER BANK WELCOMES JIM GUDENAU TO BUSINESS AND GOVERNMENT BANKING TEAM

Jim Gudenau will serve as Leader Bank's Vice President and Digital Escrow Manager

ARLINGTON, Mass., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leader Bank is pleased to welcome Jim Gudenau to our Business and Government Banking team as Vice President and Digital Escrow Manager.

"We are tremendously excited to welcome Jim to Leader Bank's growing Business and Government Banking team," said Jay Tuli, President of Leader Bank. "Jim's experience and industry knowledge will be invaluable in leading our Digital Escrow operation and helping our clients streamline their banking processes."

With more than two decades in the banking industry, Jim has vast experience in business and commercial banking including managing business deposits, 1031 exchanges, and corporate escrow. In his new role with Leader Bank, Jim will lead the Bank's Digital Escrow operation, including establishing and building long-term relationships with a robust portfolio of clients. Jim will also provide 1031 qualified intermediary services.

"With Jim's addition, Leader Bank's Business and Government Banking team continues to add experience and expertise that will help better serve our business and municipal clients," said Marc Romvos, Senior Vice President of Business and Government Banking at Leader Bank. "We look forward to Jim bolstering our Digital Escrow business."

Leader Bank's Digital Escrow is a completely digital solution for funding commercial escrow accounts. This responsive tool is the perfect way to streamline banking processes by eliminating manual paperwork and automating the escrow account funding process. Digital Escrow is the ideal solution for a range of clients including businesses, municipalities, property managers, title companies, real estate offices, unions, and 1031 companies.

ABOUT LEADER BANK

Founded in 2002, Leader Bank is a Massachusetts-based entrepreneurial financial institution that approaches banking differently. The core tenets of Leader Bank include world-class client service, exemplary products, and innovation to meet the needs of its clients. At its founding, Leader Bank had $6.5 million in assets – in the two decades since, the Bank has grown into one of the most successful financial institutions in the Commonwealth with $3.7 billion in assets. Leader Bank's best-in-class team members have been at the forefront of supporting the Bank's rapid growth and client-oriented solutions over the last two decades as the Bank has continued to expand its commercial and retail products and solutions. Leader Bank is a committed corporate citizen and prides itself on partnering with and supporting philanthropic organizations. More information on Leader Bank can be found at www.LeaderBank.com.

