Thinkific Continues to Strengthen its Board of Directors

The appointment of Melanie Kalemba as Board Member strengthens the Board of Directors through the addition of complementary skills in sales and business development and deep experience scaling SaaS companies

Ms. Kalemba brings extensive experience and valuable perspective gained through her 15 years of executive experience across a variety of organizations, including BigCommerce where she served as Senior Vice President of Global Sales & Channel, and most recently as General Manager of Amazon Pay, Americas Region

VANCOUVER, BC, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Thinkific Labs Inc. ("Thinkific" or the "Company") (TSX: THNC), a leading platform for creating, marketing, and selling online courses and other learning products, today announced the election of Melanie Kalemba to the Board of Directors.

"Thinkific is pleased to announce the appointment of Melanie Kalemba to the Board of Directors. Melanie brings extensive experience and valuable perspective that further enhances the deep skill set represented on our Board of Directors, " said Fraser Hall, Chair of Thinkific's Board of Directors.

"We are excited to have Melanie join Thinkific's Board of Directors. Her global experience scaling high-growth sales and marketing organizations is a real asset," said Greg Smith, Thinkific's Co-Founder & CEO.

"I'm honoured to be joining the Board of an organization that is committed to creating positive change through its leading SaaS Platform, " said Melanie Kalemba, "I look forward to serving the Board and collaborating with management as Thinkific continues to scale and deliver on its sustainable growth strategy."

Ms. Kalemba brings over 15 years of executive experience focused on business development, sales and operations across a variety of high-tech and e-commerce companies, including her most recent role as General Manager of Amazon Pay, Americas Region, where she led the go-to-market strategy, and prior roles, including Senior Vice President ("SVP") of Marketing & Sales at Miva, and SVP, Global Sales & Channel at BigCommerce, both Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") e-commerce companies.

About Thinkific

Thinkific (TSX: THNC) makes it simple for entrepreneurs and established businesses of any size to scale and generate revenue by teaching what they know. Our platform gives businesses everything they need to build, market, and sell online courses and other learning products, and to run their business seamlessly under their own brand, on their own site. Thinkific's 50,000 active creators earn hundreds of millions of dollars in direct course sales while teaching tens of millions of students. Thinkific is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with a distributed team.

For more information, please visit www.thinkific.com .

This news release includes forward-looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Often, but not always, forward–looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "strategy", "plans", "targets", "trends", "indicator", "adoption", "trajectory", "estimates", "projects", "forecasts", "outlook", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the Company's plans related to the addition of a new board director and the expected benefits of the board director's experience and skillset as a member of the board of directors and the expected benefits the board director may bring in support of the company's growth plans. Such statements and information are based on the current expectations of Thinkific's management, and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although Thinkific's management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements and information are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward–looking statements and information speak only as of the date on which they are made and Thinkific undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward–looking statement or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content:

SOURCE Thinkific Labs Inc.