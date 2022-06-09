Buckingham Advisors to Host Webinar: Should Your Small Business Have a Sponsored Retirement Plan?

In more news, Buckingham has added two financial advisors to expand their capacity to provide customized financial services to clients

DAYTON, Ohio, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buckingham Advisors, an Ohio-based independent financial advisory firm that provides investment management, financial planning, tax, and business services, announced that they will host a webinar on this question: Should your small business have a sponsored retirement plan? In today's competitive labor market, having a retirement plan is essential to attracting and retaining top talent. Retirement plans can also be an extremely valuable tool for business owners and their personal finances.

Retirement plan options are important issues for small businesses." Jay A. Buckingham , CEO of Buckingham Advisors.

This special webinar for small business owners will be held Thursday, June 16, 2022, 12:00 – 12:45 pm EST. The speaker will be Brad Griffith, Financial Planner, CPA, CFP®, CRPC®.

Discussion will include:

Benefits to having a retirement plan

Choosing the right plan type, including SEP IRA, SIMPLE IRA, 401(k), Profit Sharing

How to select and manage the investment options

Understanding fees and ongoing responsibilities

There is no cost for the webinar. Journalists and small business owners are welcome and encouraged to attend. Click to register: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7043910615855375631

"We chose to do a webinar focused on retirement plan options and how to select and manage investment options because it's an important issue for so many small businesses, and a question that is a frequent topic of conversation with clients," said Jay A. Buckingham, CEO of Buckingham Advisors.

NEW FINANCIAL ADVISORS JOIN THE BUCKINGHAM TEAM

In an effort to expand their workforce to better serve their growing clientele with comprehensive, personalized financial services to help achieve their clients' unique goals, Buckingham has also welcomed the following new financial advisors to their team:

Christina Israel, Financial Planner

Israel has been in the financial industry since 2017 and joined Buckingham in April 2022. She attended Wright State University and currently has her Series 6, 63, 65, and Life and Health licenses through the State of Ohio since 2018.

Melissa L. Mueller, Financial Planner

Mueller earned a financial services degree from Wright State University. She originally joined Buckingham Advisors as an intern in 2004. After her graduation, she accepted a full-time financial planner position at Buckingham Advisors, by which time she had earned the CFP® designation, and began working towards the CFA® designation.

ABOUT BUCKINGHAM ADVISORS

Ohio-based Buckingham Advisors is a unique team of professionals that work together to create professional and personal financial success for their clients. Buckingham's professionals are fiduciaries, putting their clients' needs ahead of their own. The company's core purpose is to improve the lives of clients by providing clarity, simplicity, and the professional expertise of Buckingham's financial planners, investment professionals, tax strategists and accounting team. Buckingham specializes in aligning the solutions clients need to help them achieve the best possible financial and life outcomes. The firm offers personal and business financial solutions, providing one team for all their clients' financial needs. A free second-opinion service is available for prospective clients (no cost or obligation). For more information visit MyBuckingham.com.

