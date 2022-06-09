RESAAS Partners with EPYPE to Launch Direct-to-Customer Sales Channel for RESAAS Agents

Personalized Video Delivery Platform Enters the Real Estate Industry with RESAAS

VANCOUVER, BC, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), ("RESAAS"), a technology platform for the real estate industry, today announced a partnership with EPYPE, a leading video delivery and engagement platform, to provide RESAAS Real Estate Agents with lead generation tools.

RESAAS - The World's Largest Real Estate Technology Platform (CNW Group/RESAAS SERVICES INC.) (PRNewswire)

EPYPE, headquartered in Utah, USA, has been integrated into RESAAS's award-winning technology platform to enable RESAAS Agents to send targeted video messages to prospective clients. Through the integration, clients immediately connect with RESAAS Agents via instant messaging.

Importantly, this provides a new Direct-to-Customer channel for RESAAS Agents.

"EPYPE was created to allow professionals to reach their audience at scale by leveraging the proven conversion that video messages bring," said Steve Eastland, CEO of EPYPE. "Prospecting new clients, and converting them into leads, is what EPYPE has become most successful at. This new partnership with RESAAS, "leaders in the real estate industry", enables RESAAS Agents to communicate directly with prospective and current clients. This provides an instant mechanism to engage them for new business, something every real estate agent wants."

"Unique real estate data gathered by RESAAS shows us trends in real-time, before they are more widely reported in the media," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "As the real estate market continues to normalize, Real Estate Agents will have to work harder to generate new business opportunities. RESAAS continues to assist Agents beyond just the real estate transaction. Partnering with EPYPE brings a new channel for RESAAS, for the first time introducing a Direct-to-Consumer benefit to RESAAS Agents."

Under the terms of the agreement, EPYPE and RESAAS share in the recurring revenue generated by sales from this partnership.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis. Visit www.resaas.com for more information.

