CROWN ROYAL CONTINUES ITS GENEROSITY HOUR SERIES DURING THIS YEAR'S CMA FEST IN SUPPORT OF THE MILITARY COMMUNITY

CROWN ROYAL CONTINUES ITS GENEROSITY HOUR SERIES DURING THIS YEAR'S CMA FEST IN SUPPORT OF THE MILITARY COMMUNITY

The award-winning whisky brand is joining CMA Fest and iconic country music stars to spread exceptional generosity in support of the military community

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the four-day long CMA Fest celebration, Crown Royal will host festival goers in downtown Nashville at 2nd and Broadway, with performances from fourteen country music artists – including Jimmie Allen, who opened up the weekend yesterday – in support of the military community that so bravely serves our country. The Purple Bag Project will also be on-site, allowing country music fans to pack care packages for deployed service men and women in continuation of the Generosity Hour series.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9057851-crown-royal-generosity-hour-series-cma-fest-support-military-community/

"We're thrilled to support the military members that selflessly serve our country," said Nicky Heckles, Vice President of Crown Royal. "We look forward to continuing the celebration and our commitment to the incredible military family that keeps our communities thriving at the CMA Fest."

In addition to music and entertainment from artists like Brittney Spencer, Tenille Arts, and Breland, fans 21+ will be able to join in on the generosity by donating to Operation Stand Down Tennessee, a Veteran's-focused charity, while enjoying Crown Royal's award-winning ready-to-drink cocktails.

"Through this partnership with Crown Royal, we are excited to toast to the military and Veteran communities who courageously give back to this country," Eden Murrie, Chief Executive Officer of Operation Stand Down Tennessee, shares. "The CMA Fest provides an exciting way for country music fans to rally together and thank the men and women in uniform, past and present."

Join Crown Royal in toasting to the people that matter most in our communities by visiting www.crownroyal.com/generosity-fund/ or scanning the QR codes throughout downtown Nashville during the CMA Fest to trigger a donation to Operation Stand Down Tennessee.

Please drink responsibly as you enjoy the Crown Royal Ranch and CMA Fest activities with your 21+ country music crew.

About Crown Royal

Crown Royal Canadian Whisky is the number-one selling Canadian whisky brand in the world and has a tradition as long and distinctive as its taste. Specially blended to commemorate a grand tour of Canada made by King George VI and Queen Elizabeth of Great Britain in 1939, Crown Royal's smooth, elegant flavor and gift-worthy presentation reflect its regal origins – it is considered the epitome of Canadian whisky. For more information, visit crownroyal.com. Crown Royal encourages all consumers to please enjoy responsibly.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Kyra Zeller

DIAGEO

Kyra.zeller@diageo.com

TAYLOR

crownroyal@taylorstrategy.com

View original content:

SOURCE Crown Royal