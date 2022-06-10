Ronn Torossian Joins Judging Committee of 2022 International Business Awards®

NEW YORK, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ronn Torossian, Founder and Chairman of 5WPR, announces today he has joined the Public Relations & Annual Reports/Publications Awards judging committee of the 19th Annual International Business Awards®. The 2022 IBAs will feature one round of judging from June 6th to August 2nd, to determine the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie® Award winners.

Organized by The Stevie® Awards, The International Business Awards are widely considered the world's premier business awards competition.

"I'm thrilled to return as a judge for the International Business Awards," said 5WPR Founder and Chairman, Ronn Torossian. "It is always a career highlight to be involved in these awards, and each year I look forward to reviewing the innovative campaigns submitted by industry leaders."

This occasion marks the fourth time Ronn Torossian will judge the IBAs Public Relations & Annual Reports/Publications Awards category. Torossian has previously been awarded a Silver Stevie Award for Entrepreneur of the Year.

About the Stevie Awards

Created in 2002 to honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide, The Stevie® Awards are the world's premier business awards. In short order the Stevie has become one of the world's most coveted prizes. There are eight Stevie Awards programs, each with its own focus, list of categories, and schedule. Together they receive more than 12,000 nominations each year.

About Ronn Torossian

Ronn Torossian is the Founder and Chairman of 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the United States. A NYC native, Torossian lives in Manhattan with his children. He is a member of Young Presidents Organization (YPO).

View original content:

SOURCE Ronn Torossian