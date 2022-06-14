KELLTON TECH ANNOUNCES PROMOTIONS IN EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM; SUMIT CHACHRA AND DR. SRINIVAS BANDI NAMED CTO AND SVP - ENTERPRISE SOLUTIONS RESPECTIVELY

The new promotions recognize the contributions of these leaders in driving significant value to clients, people, and business by building innovative new-age digital transformation solutions.

RESTON, Va., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellton Tech (BSE: KELLTONTEC) (NSE: KELLTONTEC), a global leader in next-generation digital transformation and enterprise intelligence solutions, announced the promotions of two executives as a part of the company's strategic restructuring initiative, OneKellton.

The company appointed Sumit Chachra as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). A product strategist and visionary, Sumit has worked with organizations of all sizes and demonstrated a high acumen for digital innovation. Sumit joined Kellton Tech through the acquisition of Tivix , which he founded and led for more than a decade, growing it into an efficient team spread across geographies, including the US, Poland, the UK, Canada, and India.

The new role will see Sumit lead the global Digital Practice at Kellton Tech, partnering with customers to drive innovation within their businesses and be future-ready. He will lead the Product Design, Product Management, and Software Engineering teams and focus on breaking new ground in Cloud, Data, and Quality Engineering and engagements in emerging technologies such as Web 3.0 and AI.

Meanwhile, Kellton Tech also announced that it had designated Dr. Srinivas Bandi as Senior Vice President for Enterprise Solutions. As a seasoned expert in delivering high-end SAP implementation and support services, Dr. Bandi has helped Kellton Tech strengthen its intelligent enterprise solutions segment offerings. He has been instrumental in inspiring innovations by leveraging and advancing capabilities at Kellton Tech's SAP S/4HANA Center of Excellence (CoE) and helping enterprises use the predictive power of new data-driven technologies to manage business change at speed.

Dr. Srinivas Bandi will continue to fuel our clients' digital transformations through SAP in his new role. Besides, he would also focus on fast-tracking business shifts to SAP on the Cloud to enable intelligent, integrated operations with lesser upfront capital investments.

When asked to express his views on new promotions, Krishna Chintam, Global CEO and Managing Director - Kellton Tech, said:

"Sumit Chachra and Dr. Srinivas Bandi have led many enterprise-wide initiatives and helped us deliver value and impactful solutions to our customers, even in the middle of a full-blown pandemic. Their passion for always experimenting and innovating, combined with their knack for building and mentoring teams with an edge, makes them the able leaders to chart courses for our company's future. Both Sumit and Dr. Bandi have experience handling complex digital transformation projects and can dovetail their vision with sustainable strategies to deliver real value to our clients. I am excited to have them in their new roles and thrilled at the prospect of what we can achieve together."

About Kellton Tech

Kellton Tech is a global technology consulting and IT services company founded on the belief of exploring 'Infinite Possibilities with Technology.' They help businesses of all sizes, ranging from startups, SMEs, and Fortune 500s, build disruptive digital solutions. With operations across the US, Europe, India, and the Asia Pacific and a global team of 1500+ employees, Kellton Tech enables clients to use technology as their competitive advantage. Kellton Tech has been placed four times on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India List and recognized by Forbes Asia as one of the Top 200 companies in their 'Best Under a Billion list. Please visit our website for additional information www.kelltontech.com .

