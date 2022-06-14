QATAR AIRWAYS SIGNS DEAL WITH PANASONIC AVIONICS TO PROVIDE IFEC SOLUTIONS FOR BOEING 777X FLEET

The airline has selected Astrova by Panasonic Avionics the company's new seat-end solution introduced at Aircraft Interiors Expo 2022.

Qatar Airways' new Astrova screens will offer passengers with an unparalleled cinema-grade 4K OLED experience when using Oryx One Inflight Entertainment (IFE) system.

HAMBURG, Germany, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qatar Airways today announced it has signed an agreement with Panasonic Avionics Corporation (Panasonic Avionics) for its groundbreaking in-flight entertainment (IFE) solution, Astrova, designed to enhance passenger engagement and drive operational efficiency. Qatar's fleet of 40 Boeing 777x is the first aircraft type to feature this industry-leading innovation. With this agreement, Qatar is the first airline to sign as a launch customer globally.

Signing the agreement today are (right to left) His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, Group Chief Executive of Qatar Airways and Ken Sain, CEO of Panasonic Avionics (PRNewswire)

Astrova, by Panasonic Avionics, demonstrates the company's new approach to the market by helping airlines achieve a powerful and targeted way of engaging with their passengers through IFE. By also re-imagining the ownership experience, airlines will benefit from faster on-wing upgrades and maintenance, commonality in media loading, spares and repairs, and significant weight reductions compared to other seat-end architectures. The selection of Astrova also underscores Qatar Airways' ongoing commitment to the environment and sustainability, and directly addresses both companies' efforts to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Panasonic Avionics' newest IFE seat-end solution features a cinema-grade 4K OLED with High Dynamic Range (HDR) experience. With perfect blacks and cinematic colors in its palette, OLED technology is widely regarded as the ultimate in display quality. With 22-inch screens in Business Class and 13-inch in economy, Qatar's passengers will immerse themselves in stunning visuals that are even further enhanced with HDR for the absolute best possible home theater experience.

Complementing Astrova's unsurpassed video performance is Panasonic Avionics' high-fidelity audio, which will deliver high-definition sound over both traditional wired connections and Panasonic Avionics' award-winning Bluetooth technology.

The monitor is a singular design featuring gentle curves, soft rounded touchpoints, that invite passengers to engage in Qatar's entertainment and brand experience. It also offers programmable LED lighting that enables airlines to optimize the cabin environment to complement various phases of flight with animated sequences synchronized to improve the passenger experience and reduce eye strain.

The new system is designed to stay at the forefront of consumer trends and in-flight entertainment products and services throughout its lifetime. Key hardware and software components have been designed to evolve over time to meet changing market requirements and satisfy ever-increasing passenger expectations. This helps ensure that travelers will always be able to seamlessly interface their personal devices to the IFE system to create the same omnichannel, multiscreen, multi-purpose environment which they are accustomed to at home.

For example, a removable peripheral bar ensures that Astrova can easily evolve to allow people to interact with the solution over time. This means that passengers will always be able to fast charge their devices with USB power even if new power requirements are introduced. In addition, this key feature means that passengers will be able to connect headphones or devices even if Bluetooth technologies or standards change.

Finally, Astrova is a seamless blend of newly developed hardware, software, and enterprise solutions that revolutionize the in-flight entertainment experience. Qatar will be able to offer the latest digital solutions and applications that cater to the personal and business needs of passengers each time they board an aircraft.

Ken Sain, Chief Executive Officer of Panasonic Avionics Corporation, said, "We are pleased that Qatar Airways, one of the premier airlines in the world, has chosen Astrova for its fleet of 777x aircraft. Using our IFE innovation, Qatar Airways can leverage the latest consumer innovations to deliver unique passenger experiences to drive higher Net Promotor Scores, enhance passenger engagement, increase revenue, and achieve even greater operational efficiencies through IFE. We are very honored to launch this exciting new product and for Qatar to be the first to sign as the launch customer for the 777x aircraft type."

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said, "Panasonic Avionics Corporation has a long history of building market-leading IFE solutions, and today, we are excited to unveil that Qatar Airways will be the launch customer of the new Astrova screens onboard our fleet of Boeing 777x. Our partnership is a testament to our commitment to providing a second to none customer experience. This industry-leading solution will provide our passengers with a cinema-grade, 4K OLED clarity that will captivate them when watching our latest blockbusters using Oryx One IFE system."

The selection of Astrova, by Panasonic Avionics, underscores Qatar Airways' ongoing commitment to the environment and sustainability. The airline's corporate strategy has been at the forefront of the international news agenda. Some of the airline's 2021-2022 achievements in the field of sustainability include:

The first carrier in the Middle East to join the IATA Turbulence Aware data exchange platform

The first carrier in the Middle East to join the ICAO Global Coalition for Sustainable Aviation

The first carrier to make a carbon transaction on the IATA Aviation Carbon Exchange (ACE) via IATA Clearing House (ICH) to open a new chapter in the promotion of innovation towards environmental sustainability and voluntary carbon offsetting programmes

The first cargo carrier to join the IATA CO2NNECT platform offering a new voluntary carbon offsetting programme for air cargo shipments

The roll out of our bespoke e-learning programme to increase environmental sustainability awareness amongst staff

The collaboration with oneworld® Alliance in developing the outline path to achieving net zero emissions by 2050, and committed to a collective target of using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for 10% of combined fuel volumes by 2030

The successful transportation of seven lions to nature reserves in South Africa free of charge, as part of our Rewild the Planet initiative, under the WeQare sustainability programme

These important initiatives, along with Qatar Airways commitment to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050, solidify their position in taking a leading role in protecting the planet for future generations, ensuring these issues are firmly embedded in its corporate culture and customer-facing services.

Panasonic Avionics' Astrova will be the host screen of Qatar Airways' award-winning Oryx One (IFE) system; offering passengers with over 5,000 entertainment options, from the latest blockbuster movies, TV box sets, games, and much more. Passengers can also stay in touch with their friends and family around the world by using the airline's on-board Super Wi-Fi and GSM service. The Oryx One app is available for download from Google Play and Apple App stores, offering access to entertainment listings and downloadable digital content 24/7.

About Qatar Airways

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways was announced as the 'Airline of the Year' at the 2021 World Airline Awards, managed by the international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax. It was also named 'World's Best Business Class', 'World's Best Business Class Airline Lounge', 'World's Best Business Class Airline Seat', 'World's Best Business Class Onboard Catering' and 'Best Airline in the Middle East'. The airline continues to stand alone at the top of the industry having won the main prize for an unprecedented sixth time (2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021).

Qatar Airways also became the first global airline in the world to achieve the prestigious 5-Star COVID-19 Airline Safety Rating by Skytrax. This follows the success of Hamad International Airport as the first airport in the Middle East and Asia to be awarded a Skytrax 5-Star COVID-19 Airport Safety Rating. These awards provide assurance to passengers across the world that the airline's health and safety measures are subject to the highest possible standards of professional, independent scrutiny and assessment.

Qatar Airways currently flies to over 140 destinations worldwide, connecting through its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport, currently named the 'Best Airport in the World" by Skytrax World Airport Awards 2021.

About Panasonic Avionics Corporation

Panasonic Avionics Corporation is the world's leading supplier of in-flight entertainment and communication systems. The company's best-in-class solutions, supported by professional maintenance services, fully integrate with the cabin enabling its customers to deliver the ultimate travel experiences with a rich variety of entertainment choices, resulting in improved quality communication systems and solutions, reduced time-to-market and lower overall costs.

Established in 1979, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, a U.S. corporation, is a subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation of North America, the principal North American subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation. Headquartered in Lake Forest, California with over 3,500 employees and operations in 60 global locations, it has delivered over 15,400 IFE systems and 2,520 in-flight connectivity solutions to the world's leading airlines.

