InMode Receives Health Canada Certification of EmpowerRF Women's Wellness Technology

IRVINE, Calif., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, is proud to announce the EmpowerRF Women's Wellness launch in Canada. InMode has recently received Health Canada certification to improve urinary incontinence symptoms (SUI). This adds to previous licences for improving the symptoms of Genitourinary Syndrome of Menopause (GSM), chronic pelvic pain, and blood circulation.

InMode's multi-functional platform is the most advanced and comprehensive feminine wellness solution available, leveraging synergistic complementary modalities, including intravaginal electrical muscle stimulation (EMS), fractional electrocoagulation of mucosa, and bipolar radiofrequency (RF).

Shakil Lakhani, InMode North American President, commented, "The introduction of the EmpowerRF technology in Canada is a key milestone in our strategy to elevate the standard of care in feminine health globally. This further solidifies InMode's commitment to delivering powerful therapies that address the unmet needs of this important market."

"EmpowerRF is revolutionizing women's wellness everywhere. Its safe and highly efficacious minimally invasive life-changing treatments will significantly impact women's quality of life. Our ongoing multi-center studies assure us that women will no longer have to suffer in silence with these issues," said Dr. Spero Theodorou, InMode Chief Medical Officer and Plastic Surgeon.

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radiofrequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically-accepted minimally-invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode and its wide array of medical technologies, visit www.inmodemd.com.

