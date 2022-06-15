Personalized Kids Marketplace Ten Little Launches Parenting Platform, Learn & Connect, to Help Ease the Anxiety of Parenthood

Learn & Connect Is a Free Resource Providing Families With The Open Dialogue, Support Tools, And Researched Facts To Make Healthy, Confident Decisions

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten Little, the go-to marketplace for curated kids essentials, today announced Learn & Connect , a free, safe, and no-judgment space where families are provided with unbiased facts and support tools on key parenting topics. Unlike most parenting platforms, Learn & Connect is free of charge or subscription and allows for two-way communication with experts and other parents.

"As parents ourselves, we've spent countless hours on Google and Facebook groups trying to find answers and hoping to connect with those who had similar experiences, often ending up overwhelmed and confused," said Ten Little Co-Founder and CEO Fatma Collins. "With Learn & Connect, parents have free access to easily digestible, expert-vetted answers to their need-to-know parenting questions as well as dedicated topic-specific spaces to chat with experts and parents who are going through similar struggles and joys on their child's developmental journey."

Launch topics include sleep, feeding, potty training, physical development & movement, and play & early learning. Under the "Sleep" topic, for example, you can find answers to most frequently asked questions such as "When should my child stop napping?", connect directly with sleep specialists, and learn from other parents on experiences like how meditation apps may be helping them or how sibling dynamics have affected their kids' sleep patterns.

"Learn & Connect is changing the game for parents," said Dr. Kailee Noland, PT, DPT, a pediatric physical therapist, mom of two, and one of Ten Little's featured experts to whom parents will have personalized access. "I love that Ten Little is decreasing the overwhelm of parenthood by sifting through the noise of the internet and curating simple, unbiased information for parents that provides a trusted support forum to connect and commiserate with each other during the high and low moments of parenthood."

Ten Little, whose personalized platform has continued to expand into new product categories, spanning from apparel and accessories to open-ended toys and seasonal play essentials, launched Learn & Connect to continue to serve their engaged community of parents that they have nurtured over the past two years. The company's goal has always been to ease the anxiety of parenthood, and they believe this is the natural next step in supporting the Ten Little community.

Ten Little is the go-to personalized marketplace for curated kids' essentials at every stage of growth. Created by two moms who are also ecommerce veterans, Ten Little is the answer to the questions every parent faces: What does my child need and when? And what are my best options? Ten Little offers vetted, sustainable, and safe items children need for healthy mind and body development, and more importantly, the expert guidance and recommendations to support parents along the way, including reminders on when it may be time to size up.

Sustainability and giving back have been a part of Ten Little's mission from the beginning with eco-conscious decisions in both products they manufacture themselves and those they curate from partner brands. Earlier this year, Ten Little also launched Give a Little, the largest nationwide donation directory for kids' goods to help families in need and reduce waste.

