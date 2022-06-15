Whirlpool Corporation to Showcase Latest Appliance Innovations for the Future of Home at PCBC 2022

A kitchen and laundry appliance leader is back on show floor with appliance solutions designed to suit varying consumer needs

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While consumer preferences are ever-changing, one thing remains constant: the need for functional appliances that improve life at home. Whirlpool Corporation, a leading global major appliance company, will showcase its latest appliance innovations that align with today and tomorrow's building and design trends at the Pacific Coast Builders' Conference (PCBC) on June 22-23, 2022 in San Francisco.

Whirlpool Corporation brings its diverse family of brands – Whirlpool, Maytag, KitchenAid and JennAir – to the event, highlighting a variety of product options for industry professionals that match their specific builds and designs while maintaining high standards of performance.

"With the wide spectrum of design preferences among today's buyers, builders and designers need to be equipped with appliance options that fit each unique vision," said Rob Byrd, General Manager of Builder Sales at Whirlpool Corporation. "Our building industry customers can count on us to provide high-quality appliances that meet the always evolving needs and design preferences not just for today's buyers, but for future buyers as well."

A few of the newest, featured products in Whirlpool Corporation booth #927 include:

NEW KitchenAid ® 29.4 Cu. Ft. 48" Built-In Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Ice and Water Dispenser: At-home entertaining is on the rise, which means buyers will be looking for versatile appliances to help them take their hosting talents to the next level. This new, ENERGY STAR ® certified KitchenAid refrigerator features an Under-Shelf Prep Zone which utilizes unused space within the refrigerator, making it ideal for prepping, marinating, chilling appetizers and desserts, and more. The spacious interior is illuminated by efficient LED lighting located throughout the fridge and freezer, making it easy to find ingredients from corner to corner. The simple-to-use touchscreen control panel features a smooth design for intuitive operation, and the PrintShield ™ Finish resists smudges and fingerprints.

Whirlpool ® 5.3 Cu. Ft. Electric 5-in-1 Air Fry Oven : Buyers continue to prioritize a healthy lifestyle, resulting in a need for healthier cooking methods such as air frying. With this oven, consumers have 5 cooking modes in 1 oven: Air Fry, Convect Bake, Broil, Frozen Bake ™ technology and Bake cycles. Air Fry Mode circulates hot air around the air fry basket to cook and crisp fried food in a healthy way, with less oil than traditional frying. Users can air fry their favorite foods like chicken wings, nuggets and fries right in the oven with the included air fry basket that's dishwasher safe.

JennAir® 30" Panel-Ready Built-In Column Freezer : With more buyers valuing an elevated home experience, they may be looking to invest in high-end appliances to complete their luxury spaces. This ENERGY STAR® certified refrigerator column is equipped with a luxurious Obsidian interior and all-metal bin and shelf frames. It offers over 250 configurations, like freezer to refrigerator or left-hand to right-hand swing, to integrate perfectly into any kitchen design. Remote access adds convenience, notifying users with any issues. There is even a vacation mode that switches the refrigerator into a low-power state while away.

In addition to highlighting the newest appliance innovations, Whirlpool Corporation (@WhirlpoolCorp) will also play host to an online KBTribeChat at 2 p.m. ET Wednesday, June 22. The company will lead a discussion with various kitchen and bath industry professionals on today's top home building and design trends.

For more information about Whirlpool Corporation's presence at PCBC, visit WhirlpoolPro.com/PCBC-2022 . For more information about Whirlpool Corporation, its portfolio of brands and additional resources for building industry professionals, visit WhirlpoolPro.com .

About Whirlpool Corporation



Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. In an increasingly digital world, the company is driving purposeful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and Yummly. In 2020, the company reported approximately $19 billion in annual sales, 78,000 employees and 57 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

