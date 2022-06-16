GOYA CHICAGO BECOMES LATEST EXPANSION PROJECT TO CONFRONT GLOBAL FOOD CRISIS

CHICAGO, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goya Foods, the largest Hispanic-owned food company in the United States, celebrated the expansion of its facility in Illinois where it has been operating for over half a century. Goya Chicago has become the company's latest expansion project during a time of high inflation rates where supply chain concerns have impacted the way consumers acquire everyday goods and food. This new project, in addition to Goya's expansion of 26 facilities throughout the United States, Caribbean and Europe directly confronts the current global food crisis and ensures that consumers have access to affordable, nutritious, and plant-based products.

Goya celebrated the expansion of its Goya facility in Bolingbrook, Illinois. In honor of the opening, Goya will donate 20,000 pounds of food to the Illinois Migrant Council and $20,000 to the Salt and Light Coalition as part of Goya Cares, a global initiative to eliminate child trafficking both domestically and internationally. (PRNewswire)

"Through our Goya Gives initiative we have donated millions of pounds of food to pantries and communities throughout the United States and around the World. Now, after a couple years of lockdowns, accelerating costs and inflation creating severe supply chain challenges around the Globe, we are preparing for what is to come by expanding our facilities worldwide and procuring supplies and raw materials needed in order to reinforce our ongoing commitment to keep grocery stores stocked without interruption," said Bob Unanue, President and CEO of Goya Foods.

This facility, totaling nearly 300,000 square feet, will double the amount of food distribution throughout the Midwest, including an additional 10 states and emerging markets. The building is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and machinery in order to operate more efficiently and to support Goya's growth worldwide. The expansion also ensures the retention of existing local jobs and offers new positions.

In honor of the opening, Goya will donate 20,000 pounds of food to the Illinois Migrant Council and $20,000 to the Salt and Light Coalition as part of Goya Cares, a global initiative to eliminate child trafficking both domestically and internationally.

About Goya Foods: Founded in 1936, Goya Foods, Inc. is America's largest Hispanic-owned food company, and has established itself as the leader in Latin American food and condiments. Goya manufactures, packages, and distributes over 2,500 high-quality food products from Spain, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central, and South America. Goya products have their roots in the culinary traditions of Hispanic communities around the world. The combination of authentic ingredients, robust seasonings, and convenient preparation makes Goya products ideal for every taste and every table. For more information on Goya Foods, please visit www.goya.com .

