INSTITUTE OF INTERNAL AUDITORS TO HOLD 2022 INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE ON JULY 17 - 20 IN CHICAGO

Future-focused agenda will include environmental, social, and governance issues, cyber security, emerging technologies, sustainability, fraud, risk management, and much more

WHAT: The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) announces its International Conference - the premier annual event for internal auditors and related professionals from around the globe. The conference will provide attendees from all industries and career levels with valuable new insights and opportunities to hear industry leaders address current and emerging issues. The event will offer an essential experience for internal auditors and related professionals seeking to be influential and informed.

The conference content will focus on forward-looking information and best practices to pursue excellence in the ever-expanding role of internal auditing and beyond.

As many as 1,500 professionals from over 100 countries are expected to attend this three-day, in-person and virtual conference. Attendees will include internal audit professionals, educators, public administrators, risk managers, compliance practitioners, manufacturers, and many others representing varying levels of government, private sector, commerce, and industry.

The IIA is preparing a world-class program that will feature some of the industry's most sought-after and brightest thought leaders. They will share their perspectives on how to best position internal auditors and related professionals for proficiency and excellence in an ever-evolving business and social world.

The conference will include four unique content tracks:

Artificial Intelligence & Data Analytics / Audit Methodology

Cybersecurity / Technology

Governance, Risk & Control / Regulatory Issues

Leadership / People Development

Keynote sessions will focus on current issues and embracing the new normal, with topics such as: Creating a culture of equity and belonging, a playbook for leading modern teams, a look at today's fraud, managing risk, sustainability, robotic process automation (RPA), cybersecurity, leveraging emerging technologies, and much more. Click here to see the full agenda.

Additionally, the conference will highlight environmental and social issues that are now front and center among business risks, as well as discussions about how to manage these risks, identify related opportunities, and ensure you and your organization aren't left behind.

The IIA will also elect their new Global Board Chairman and present distinguished service awards as part of this global event.

Program Overview: The complete conference program features outstanding speakers whose shared goal is to deliver a world-class event reflective of The IIA's high standard of excellence. With over 30 educational sessions, professionals of all levels and sectors can customize a program to suit their needs and interests.

Speaker Highlights:

Kelly Richmond-Pope, Forensic Accountant Professor, DePaul University: Good Employees can rationalize bad decisions; A look at fraud in today's organizations.

Erica Dhawan, Award-winning Keynote Speaker & Author: Insights on how leaders need to adjust their field of vision and understanding when the professional landscape goes through dramatic changes.

Shola Richards, Best-selling author, speaker, coach, and consultant: Creating a culture of equity, diversity, and belonging that can work for everyone in the workplace.

Click HERE for registration information.

WHEN: July 17-20, 2022

WHERE:

McCormick Place Convention Center

2233 S Martin Luther King Dr

Chicago, IL 60616 +1 312-567-1234

About The IIA

The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) is an international professional association that serves more than 215,000 global members and has awarded 180,000 Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) certifications worldwide. Established in 1941, The IIA is recognized as the internal audit profession's leader in standards, certification, education, research, and technical guidance and is the audit profession's global voice, recognized authority, thought leader, and principal educator.

