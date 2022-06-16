UScellular Now Offering Everyone the Same Phone Deals

Company offering any phone, any brand for free for new and current customers

CHICAGO, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UScellular has listened to its customers and is helping ensure that staying connected does not need to be one of their worries during these difficult times. Beginning today, new and upgrade-eligible current customers can get any phone, any color, any size from any brand for free. Getting the smartphone of their choice has never been easier for customers to take advantage of UScellular's fast, reliable network and stay connected to the people and places that matter most to them.

New and upgrade-eligible current customers can get any phone, any color, any size from any brand for free.

"We value all of our customers, and we want to provide them the flexibility and choice they deserve," said Eric Jagher, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at UScellular. "This is our way of honoring the wishes of our current customers while welcoming new customers to the first-class experience they will have at UScellular."

Additionally, to provide customers peace of mind regarding their wireless bill, UScellular recently announced that all of its plans – postpaid, prepaid, Home Internet and Business – are price protected. Whether they're a new or current customer, UScellular guarantees to not raise a customer's rate plan price, no matter what plan they are on through at least the end of 2023.

"Knowing that their rate plans will not increase, customers can feel even more confident in choosing a plan at UScellular that will best fit their needs," said Jagher.

For more information on UScellular's deals on the latest smartphones, tablets and wearables, go to https://www.uscellular.com/deals.

*Requires smartphone purchase via 36-month installment contract, postpaid service plan, and paperless billing. Paid via 36 monthly bill credits. Credit varies. Trade-in may be required. Offer not valid in WA, OR, and CA or online in KS, OK, and TX. Taxes, fees and additional terms apply.

About UScellular

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier provides a strong, reliable network supported by the latest technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers' lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. To learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, visit newsroom.uscellular.com. Connect with UScellular on social media at facebook.com/uscellular, twitter.com/uscellular, instagram.com/uscellular, YouTube.com/uscellularcorp and linkedin.com/company/uscellular.

