Variant Adds 5 to Investment Team amid AUM Growth and Impact Fund Launch

PORTLAND, Ore., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Variant Investments, LLC ("Variant") is pleased to announce the expansion of its investment staff with five recent hires, bringing the firm to a total headcount of sixteen. The additions will support the continued growth of the flagship fund, the Variant Alternative Income Fund (NICHX), as well as the recently launched Variant Impact Fund (IMPCX).

Variant has hired two new Senior Vice Presidents, Tom Karwacki and Scott Zaleski, who will be sourcing and underwriting investments for both funds. Tom joins Variant from the Alternative Investments Division at Wafra. Scott was previously the Director of Complex Solutions at the Chicago Atlantic Group. With Tom and Scott operating out of New York and Chicago, respectively, Variant is also expanding its geographic footprint across the country.

"We are thrilled to have Tom and Scott join the firm", said Bob Elsasser, Variant Co-Founder and Principal. "They both bring substantial experience investing in exactly the types of market niches that we target."

Variant has also hired Daljinder Singh for a newly created role as the Head of Data and Analytics. Daljinder will focus on automation and analytic efforts, enhancing the underwriting, monitoring and portfolio management tools used by the investment team.

"We have been working with Daljinder over the past year on various data integration projects", said Curt Fintel, Variant Co-Founder and Principal. "Bringing him on full-time will help accelerate progress on key strategic initiatives that will help scale the business." Daljinder will be working as a full-time contractor out of New Delhi, India.

Variant is also announcing the addition of two new Associates to the investments team, building out the next generation of investment professionals. Morgan Pierce and Sean Plotnick will both work out of the Portland office.

"We feel fortunate to have landed all these uniquely qualified individuals", said JB Hayes, Variant Co-Founder and Principal. "This expansion of the team meaningfully increases Variant's breadth and expertise in these niche markets. We plan to continue hiring opportunistically in advance of the firm's growth".

About the Variant Alternative Income Fund (NICHX):

The Fund offers investors efficient access to a diversified portfolio of unconventional income-generating assets. The Fund invests in niche market opportunities with strong cash flow characteristics and low correlations to public equity and bond markets. The Fund's primary objective is to provide a high level of current income. Capital appreciation will be considered a secondary objective. Variant, an innovator in alternative income investing, is led by an investment team with decades of experience investing in market niches. Interval funds provide investors such features as daily pricing, 1099 tax reporting, and quarterly liquidity with a fund-level gate of 5-25% of NAV. The interval fund structure allows accredited investors the opportunity to access less liquid, potentially higher yielding alternative investments.

About the Variant Impact Fund (IMPCX):

The Fund offers investors efficient access to a diversified portfolio of unconventional income-generating assets that are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals ("UN SDGs"). The Fund invests in niche market opportunities with strong cash flow characteristics and low correlations to public equity and bond markets. The Fund's primary objective is to provide a high level of current income. The Fund will also seek to generate positive social and environmental impact by targeting investment opportunities that are both aligned with the UN SDGs and consistent with the Fund's impact investing framework. The Fund intends to invest in a wide range of opportunities across three core impact objectives: (i) financial inclusion; (ii) equitable growth; and (iii) responsible consumption. The Fund is structured as an interval fund.

Variant Investments, LLC is a Signatory of PRI | Principles for Responsible Investment and a member of the Global Impact Investing Network.

To learn more about the Variant Alternative Income Fund (NICHX), please visit funds.variantinvestments.com

To learn more about the Variant Impact Fund (IMPCX), please visit https://funds.variantinvestments.com/variant-impact-fund/

To learn more about Variant Investments, LLC, please visit www.variantinvestments.com

Ryan Warren, Director of Investor Relations, IR@VariantInvestments.com

An investment in the Fund is speculative, involves substantial risks. The Variant Alternative Income Fund and Variant Impact Fund are continuously-offered, non-diversified, registered closed-end fund with limited liquidity. There is no guarantee the Funds will achieve their objectives. An investment in the Funds should only be made by investors who understand the risks involved, who are able to withstand the loss of the entire amount invested and who can bear the risks associated with the limited liquidity of Shares. A prospective investor must meet the definition of "accredited investor" under Regulation D under the Securities Act of 1933.

Shares are an illiquid investment. You should generally not expect to be able to sell your Shares (other than through the repurchase process), regardless of how the Funds perform. Although the Funds are required to implement a Share repurchase program only a limited number of Shares will be eligible for repurchase by the Funds.

BEFORE INVESTING YOU SHOULD CAREFULLY CONSIDER THE FUND'S INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES, RISKS, CHARGES AND EXPENSES. THIS AND OTHER INFORMATION IS IN THE PROSPECTUS, A COPY OF WHICH MAY BE OBTAINED FROM (877) 770-7717 OR WWW.VARIANTINVESTMENTS.COM. PLEASE READ THE PROSPECTUS CAREFULLY BEFORE YOU INVEST.

Foreside Fund Services, LLC, distributor.

