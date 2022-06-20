InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Eyewear Holder for Vehicles (HBR-121)

PITTSBURGH, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient place to secure eyeglasses or sunglasses while traveling in the car," said an inventor, from Trenton, N.J., "so I invented the EYEGLASS CADDY. My design would prevent glasses from sliding around or bouncing off the dashboard and falling onto the floor while driving."

The patent-pending invention ensures that eyewear is readily accessible within a motor vehicle. In doing so, it helps to keep sunglasses or eyeglasses safe and protected. As a result, it increases convenience and it prevents eyewear from becoming lost or broken within the vehicle. The invention features a simple and attractive design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

